Karlie Kloss Talks Joshua Kushner Instead Of Taylor Swift, Trump Ties Surface

Supermodel Karlie Kloss will not talk about Taylor Swift anymore. She reportedly refused to do a live television interview because she didn’t want to discuss her friendship with the “Bad Blood” singer.

Kloss pulled out of an interview with Australia’s early morning breakfast show Sunrise on Wednesday, Feb. 1, reports the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old was slammed after she canceled her appearance after producers told her that there would be “no guarantees” that she wouldn’t be asked about Swift.

“I won’t tell my private information because I value my friendships,” Kloss told the Daily Telegraph.

She also refused to talk about President Donald Trump and her boyfriend Joshua Kushner, according to the report. Karlie has recently flown to Sydney for the David Jones campaign launch, but she has come under fire for refusing to answer questions that relate to her personal life and political beliefs. The Daily Telegraph reported that Karlie was scheduled to appear on Seven’s Sunrise, but backed out at the last minute when the program refused to adhere to her strict interview terms.

“Karlie’s management called the show the night before she was due to appear demanding they promise not to ask about Taylor Swift,” an alleged source told the publication. “When they said that they made no promises about where the conversation may naturally go, they were told that Karlie would not do the interview.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has made it clear that she doesn’t want to discuss pop star Swift, U.S. politics, and her businessman boyfriend, Joshua Kushner – the brother of Ivanka Trump’s conservative husband Jared Kushner. According to the Daily Telegraph, five of Kloss’ managers were on watch to monitor the journalists interviewing the model, who has successfully maintained her good-girl image, much like her BFF Swift. She was, however, happy to talk about the Great Barrier Reef, the David Jones brand, her modeling career, and her love for Australia and its fashion.

“I’m going to be in Sydney for a few days and then try and make a trip to the Great Barrier Reef next weekend. Long before I even came to Australia I feel like I was an honorary Aussie. I have so many Australian friends who I’ve met through fashion who are models or designers or photographers. It’s almost like there’s an Australian family of sorts in New York.”

While the Daily Telegraph insisted that Karlie didn’t want to discuss her boyfriend, she was willing to talk about the millionaire investor in an interview with OK! Magazine, as reported via news.com.au. Karlie’s 31-year-old boyfriend is the founder and managing partner of investment firm Thrive Capital.

The Kushner name is synonymous with politics and controversy. Joshua and Jared’s father, Charles Kushner, went to jail for making illegal campaign contributions, tax evasions, and witness tampering.

“I was definitely not planning on falling in love,” Kloss reportedly told Australian’s OK! Magazine during her trip to the down under. “But I think that’s the thing about it, you can’t anticipate it or plan it.”

Joshua Kushner revealed to Esquire magazine back in August 2016 that he’s a registered Democrat and he had no plans to vote for Republican President Donald Trump. He even attended the Women’s March, protesting Trump’s presidency without his girlfriend by his side. The couple met over four years ago, and they celebrated their anniversary in June, reports the Daily Mail. Joshua’s surname has made headlines since his brother was appointed as Senior Advisor to Trump.

This comes amid the report in the Sydney Morning Herald which revealed Karlie’s ties to the Trumps and other influential and powerful people. The 6-foot model was reportedly paid $1.5 million to pose and walk for David Jones’ bi-annual new season launch. In addition, Karlie was listed as the third highest earning model on the Forbes list last year after it was reported that she earned over $13 million and was the face of 18 advertising campaigns.

The former country girl has over 6 million Instagram fans. Most of Kloss’ connections are interesting since she’s a small-town girl from St. Louis, notes the Sydney Morning Herald. Not only is Kloss good friends with Taylor Swift and Ivanka Trump, but she’s also close to Wendi Deng and Princess Beatrice. Kloss is hoping to become friends with Elle Macpherson after the two met and have stayed in touch “thanks to technology,” the starlet said in a recent interview.

“She is an amazing role model, businesswoman and she’s a great mentor. She’s got such great advice and has had a very long-running career and also built incredible businesses along the way. That’s something that has always excited and interested me, learning about business and using this job that I have to learn from others who are the best in class in what they do and eventually start a business of my own at some point.”

Karlie isn’t just climbing up the ranks as a well-renowned model. She’s also enrolled in NYU as a part-time student has founded a software coding company that offers scholarships to young girls. She is also the co-founder of a vegan and gluten-free cookie brand that donates some of its proceeds to charity. It’s no wonder why Karlie doesn’t want to discuss politics or her personal life because that’s where things get complicated and confusing. You could say that she even mixes business with pleasure and that’s where her views get blurry.

