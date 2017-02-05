Scott Disick Still Partying? Some Fear Worse For Kourtney’s Kids’ Father

Scott Disick recently welcomed at least three more unknown women to his Miami heirloom, according to latest rumors, exacerbating grave fears of a downward spiral some dread could even prove fatal.

Sources told E! Online that the group arrived at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel sometime Thursday and partied until the early morning hours of the next day.

“Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well,” a source described as a family friend told Radar Online. “Right now, he is not responding to anyone’s calls or texts.”

All those hijinks followed a week of frolicking for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and father of on-again, off-again girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s three young children.

Disick reportedly cut short a vacation to Costa Rica with Kourtney and other members of the Kardashian family after he arrived on the island with another woman.

While several media outlets have reported Disick has again fallen off the wagon after he was recently spied kissing and cozying up to at least two women, a source claims Kardashian no longer has any interest or concerns about what he does in his personal life when it comes to romance.

“They were never ‘back on,'” the source said. “They don’t even live together.”

Still, there has been plenty of recent speculation that the two were attempting to work out their issues and give their romance another shot, given they have three children together under the age of 7.

Just before Christmas, E! reported that the two had reunited and were spending plenty of time together, though they had not yet moved in together.

“They are back together and giving their relationship a try again,” said a source. “Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying.”

Not long before then, the two were spotted embracing while vacationing in Mexico. At one point, rumors surfaced that Kardashian might even be pregnant with the pair’s fourth child.

While a source close to her later revealed Kardashian was not expecting, she left open the possibilities.

“Kourtney is not pregnant, but she has started preparing her body for pregnancy by taking prenatal vitamins and eating in accordance with what her doctor recommends,” said the source. “She is ready to have a fourth child with Scott and she does not want to adopt, or use a surrogate.”

And Kardashian was rumored to not be interested in stopping there, as the source added her goal was to have as many children as her mother did, with all of them being as close in age as possible.

Throughout all their trials and tribulations, Disick and Kardashian have somehow managed to largely remain amicable with one another.

But that was then, and this is now.

The 33-year-old Disick is said to have engaged in a “ferocious” argument with both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner after he was spied sneaking another woman into his hotel room.

Word is, Disick was invited on the family excursion with the plan being for him to spend quality time with his children, but after arriving with the other female and settling down with her at the same hotel where the family was filming scenes for their reality show, he was quickly shown the door.

Reportedly, the family learned of Disick’s unwanted guest from crew members who saw the two hanging out together.

Sources later claimed the fight with mother and daughter had more to do with Disick being “disruptive and disrespectful” than it did with Kourtney.

Shortly after that, Disick was seen all over Miami cuddling and cozying up to a string of unknown bikini-clad beauties near the pool at the Setai Hotel.

