Chance The Rapper Models ‘Thank You Obama’ Clothing Line

Chance the Rapper is upping the game on tour merchandise by modeling the new Thank You Obama clothing line. The line was created by Joe Freshgoods to pay tribute to Barack Obama and his family after he served eight years as President of the United States. Then, Freshgoods enlisted Chance the Rapper to model the clothing line, knowing that Chance was a huge fan of the former POTUS.

The “Thank You Obama” collection is better than any tour merch https://t.co/oMyTwg1YGN pic.twitter.com/8PIVwVFM5K — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 3, 2017

The Thank You Obama clothing line currently has seven pieces including a “King Obama” tee that has a picture of Barack Obama wearing a crown printed on the front. There is also a shirt that says “Malia” across the chest. Yet another in the collection is an airbrushed tee with hearts that says “Barack and Michelle.” The whole collection pays homage to the Obamas in a way that has never been done before. Freshgoods, whose real name is Joseph Robinson, explained his inspiration for the line on the Thank You Obama website, saying:

“With this project I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be. The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially, and most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying “thank you” and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet.”

Joe Freshgoods has explained his idea behind the Thank You Obama clothing line as reported by GQ, reasoning that he was tired of the staleness of concert merchandise. It used to be special for a concert goer to buy the t-shirt after the show because no one else would have the same piece of clothing unless they also went to the show. That isn’t the case anymore and now artists are selling concert merchandise on their own websites and in major retailers. Now, if someone wants to wear a concert tee, all they have to do is buy one. They don’t even have to see the artist in concert to get them and that is taking the fun out of owning pieces of clothing that denote specific musical events.

That isn’t the case anymore and now artists are selling concert merchandise on their own websites and in major retailers. Now, if someone wants to wear a concert tee, all they have to do is buy one. They don’t even have to see the artist in concert to get them and that is taking the fun out of owning pieces of clothing that denote specific musical events.

On Thursday, Chance the Rapper posted pictures of himself modeling the Thank You Obama clothing line on Twitter. Naturally, everyone was excited to see the breakout star rocking the brand new clothing line and it’s probably that the Obama gear is in the process of selling out right now. It’s also probably that if the Thank You Obama clothing line is a huge success, Joe Freshgoods and Chance the Rapper will come together to release more clothing inspired by the 44th POTUS.

This isn’t the first time that Joe Freshgoods has put out a clothing line that caught the attention of the media (and the fashion conscious.) A few years back, Freshgoods put out another line that was less honorable, with beanies that read, “I Wanna F**k Rihanna.” Hopefully, the Thank You Obama line won’t result in a cease and desist letter like the Rihanna line did. He also put out shirts that declared “F**k Trump” and “Kanye 2020” so clearly he is politically conscious but also has a sense of humor.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]