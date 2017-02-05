Camila Cabello Goes To Taylor Swift For Dating Advice, Not Career Advice

It turns out that Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift don’t exchange career advice. The famous best friends exchange relationship advice instead. The former Fifth Harmony singer recently said that she gets dating advice from the singer-songwriter.

Camila Cabello, 19, sat down for an interview with The Sun’s Dan Wootton on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in which she revealed that she turns to Swift, 27, for love advice.

“We talk about love a lot,” Cabello said. “And if I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kinds of questions.”

Like Swift, the “Bad Things” singer has been linked to her share of famous men over the past year. She was previously linked to Austin Mahone, Shawn Mendes, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. As for Swift, she has been linked to famous men like Tom Hiddleston, DJ Calvin Harris, former 1D singer Harry Styles, and Cory Kennedy.

“She’s very knowledgeable about that stuff,” Camila added. But, just because she turns to Taylor for love advice doesn’t mean she’s actively looking for a new boyfriend. Instead, she’s focused on her solo music career after her not-so-surprising exit from Fifth Harmony in December. Camila said that she doesn’t regret being part of the girl group, but she’s looking forward to doing her own thing as a solo act.

“I spent five years dedicated to the group and all of us focusing on the group and it was an amazing journey,” Cabello said. “I’m so proud of everything that we achieved together and every moment we had together. But you know, just like any artist I felt like it was the perfect time to explore my own artistic vision so I just followed my heart and here I am. So those are my plans, I’m just writing now and I’m so excited about just, making music and making the visuals and creating that whole world.”

This interview comes after it was reported that Swift plans to help Cabello out with her solo career. It sounds like the former 5H singer is looking to the “Out of the Woods” singer for more than just dating advice. It’s been rumored that Swift’s successful transition into the pop scene was the reason behind Cabello’s interest in pursuing a solo career. Back in December, an alleged inside source told HollywoodLife.com that Cabello has been looking to the pop star to help her jumpstart her career.

“Whether it’s advice, future collaborations, or help with writing songs, Taylor is ready to help Camila through everything,” the source said. “Taylor supports her decision to go out on her own. She knows that Camila can be a major star, and is looking forward to seeing what she will do with her first solo album.”

It was confirmed on Dec. 18 that Camila was leaving Fifth Harmony to start a solo career after spending four years with the “Work From Home” group.

“We have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony,” the group wrote on Instagram. “We wish her well.”

The timing for Cabello to break out on her own couldn’t have been more perfect. It happened around the time that Fifth Harmony wrapped up their Jingle Ball tour the same day as their representatives made the announcement on social media. Those who are still concerned about Cabello’s sudden departure should be happy about this little tidbit.

“Taylor will be there for her the entire way,” the source added.

