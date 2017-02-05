Bill Maher Trying To Lure Milo Yiannopoulos In As A Guest On HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Bill Maher is no stranger to controversial rants or being labeled, but he would rather spend his time taking a look at the other side of the aisle with controversial Breitbart editor and frequent provocateur, Milo Yiannopoulos. That is why it appears as though Bill Maher would love nothing more than to have Milo Yiannopoulos on his show, Real Time.

According to a report by Deadline, Bill Maher and his Real Time producers are attempting to book Milo Yiannopoulos on the show, but the report does not say whether or not Milo Yiannopoulos has replied or whether he would even be interested in going on a show with Bill Maher.

Oh my God… Bill Maher is booking Milo on his show. Dreams DO come true.???? pic.twitter.com/WBQktgsrgt —????Grant J. Kidney???? (@GrantJKidney) February 4, 2017

One thing that is quite common for the HBO comedian is that Bill Maher is not afraid of no one, at least when I comes to politics. Maher has long been an outspoken critic of conservative politicians and activists that take their agenda into the public setting and attempt to push it through. Even though most consider Bill Maher to be a liberal, he also been known to attack the left with decisive rhetoric over the rampant use of “political correctness” as well as the liberal establishment consistently defending the Muslim religion.

What those who are unfamiliar with Bill Maher need to realize, though, is that Maher is not just an outspoken critic of Islam, but rather of all world religions. Bill Maher has long been a proud atheist who consistently uses the media to debunk “alternative facts” that world religions have pressed upon the population.

So it should come as no surprise to you that Bill Maher intends to have his rightwing counterpart, Milo Yiannopoulos, come on the show to see just exactly who really is the most offensive when it comes to social issues facing the Untied States, although Milo Yiannopoulos is here on a visa and is currently a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Watch @BillMaher @TomiLahren & @JasonKander discuss how news of the botched Yemen raid might have been received under a Clinton presidency: pic.twitter.com/GtapIqmKAw — Real Time (@RealTimers) February 4, 2017

Just like Bill Maher is not your stereotypical cliché for a liberal, Milo Yiannopoulos is also not what you would consider a standard conservative, at least not in the eyes of public opinion. Although Milo Yiannopoulos has indeed taken to various forms of media and expressed his outrage with Barack Obama and publicly endorsed the political campaign of Donald Trump, he still seemingly proudly embraces his homosexuality, even though he’s spoken out against certain social programs that recognize it.

But recent events surrounding Milo Yiannopoulos would also suggest that people on the left think that he takes his actions to far, even inciting hatred from the general population and the conservative voter base. One recent example of that would be include his planned speech at the University of California at Berkley. That speech was cancelled after demonstrations against Milo Yiannopoulos that took place outside of the building got too aggressive.

But this was something that Bill Maher did not like, which he addressed on his show Friday night.

“I’ve been a longtime critic of colleges shutting people up,” Bill Maher said on Real Time Friday night. “Free speech should be something we own.”

Even though Bill Maher wants Milo Yiannopoulos to come on his show, he does seem to have some willing sympathy for the young provocateur. That is in spite of Milo Yiannopoulos’ many offenses, which includes leading a barrage of hateful and misogynistic rhetoric toward Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones on Twitter that got him banned from the social media platform for life.

Bill Maher: ‘Real Time’ Trying To Book Milo Yiannopoulos https://t.co/sF5mWvjQRn pic.twitter.com/0NlctN9E2e — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) February 4, 2017

There has been no word yet if Bill Maher will be able to secure an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos on Real Time. But if he does, you can expect a massive audience to tune in for it.

