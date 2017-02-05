Milo Vows To Return To UC Berkeley As His Book Soars To #1

Milo Yiannopoulos took to Facebook today to announce that he plans to return to the University of California at Berkeley to give the speech that got cancelled Wednesday night after riots broke out, ABC7 News San Francisco reported.

Milo added that he hopes to return to prestigious Berkeley in the next few months.

In the meantime, Milo’s upcoming book Dangerous, which is scheduled for a March 14 release, is already number one on Amazon on a pre-order basis.

To this degree, the effort by his detractors to silence him apparently instead seems to have instead elevated his brand.

It may be an understatement that emotions are still running high almost three months after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election, an outcome that most media organizations and political pollsters and pundits insisted never would happen.

Some political observers maintain that, in general, the media echo chamber or groupthink that Trump rival Hillary Clinton was a lock for the presidency might be partially responsible for at least some of the post-election incivility by those on the left of the ideological spectrum.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the protests against the controversial conservative British journalist and Donald Trump fan turned violent with demonstrators/anarchists throwing rocks, commercial-grade fireworks, and Molotov cocktails at police.

Several people who showed up to hear Milo (presumably whether they agreed with him on the issues or not) were beaten up, and one woman wearing a MAGA hat was pepper sprayed.

Authorities estimated that the campus damaged totaled $100,00.

The chaos prompted President Trump to tweet that UC Berkeley could lose federal funds by failing to protect freedom of speech.

Ironically, Berkeley is said to be the birthplace of the free speech movement.

Born in Greece and raised in the U.K., Breitbart editor Yiannopoulos, 32, who self-describes as gay, is reportedly of Catholic and Jewish heritage, and has rejected any claims that he is some sort of whites supremacist, boasting that many of his boyfriend have been black. He is also famous for referring to Trump as “Daddy.”

During this extensive speaking tour on U.S. college campuses, Yiannopoulos has been forced to travel with bodyguards.

According to Bill Maher, Milo is booked for a future episode of Real Time on HBO, Deadline Hollywood reported.

If you’re not familiar with Miloe Yiannopoulos’ politically incorrect presentation style or views, check out YouTube for an extensive collection of footage in which he engages in dialogue with the social justice cohort. “He has been described as a cross between a ‘pit bull and Oscar Wilde’ for his way with words, often in the form of razor-sharp satire,” the Mercury News explained.

Yiannopoulos was famously banned from Twitter after a dustup with Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones.

In an appearance with Tucker Carlson on FNC Thursday night, the duo alluded to the contradiction that the violent protesters who oppose fascism and bullying behaved the previous night like fascist bullies.

During the interview, Milo also held the mainstream media, including CNN, partially responsible for the violence.

“You know, the media has created this environment that is okay to say almost anything about somebody who is, you know, right of Jane Fonda. You know, if you are slightly conservative or even libertarian points of view, especially if you are persuasive and charismatic and funny and effective like we both are, you will get called the most appalling things. And it’s a way of legitimizing, in some cases, as happened last night, violent responses.”

He also claimed that cops didn’t seem to be doing much during the chaos. See clip below.

In the aftermath of the violence, Dilbert creator Scott Adams, a Berkeley graduate who describes Donald Trump as a “master persuader,” authored a blog post explaining that he will no longer contribute money to his alma mater

“…I’m ending my support of UC Berkeley, where I got my MBA years ago. I have been a big supporter lately, with both my time and money, but that ends today. I wish them well, but I wouldn’t feel safe or welcome on the campus. A Berkeley professor made that clear to me recently. He seems smart, so I’ll take his word for it. I’ve decided to side with the Jewish gay immigrant who has an African-American boyfriend, not the hypnotized zombie-boys in black masks who were clubbing people who hold different points of view. I feel that’s reasonable, but I know many will disagree, and possibly try to club me to death if I walk on campus.”

[Featured Image by Ben Margot/AP Images]