Emilia Clarke Teases ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 As A ‘Mind Blower’

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is still a few months away from its premiere on HBO, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be learned about the upcoming next installment. In fact, as Game of Thrones draws nearer to its inevitable end, fans and actors alike are desperate to know how things will unfold in Westeros, in spite of the secrecy practiced by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Eager to share what she has learned and revealing that filming for season 7 has finally wrapped, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, is opening up about filming the show’s next installment.

Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Celebrates The Last Day Of Filming With A Song

By now, most Game of Thrones fans are joining Emilia Clarke in celebrating the last day of shooting for season 7, but, as Glamour shares, there seems to be more to Clarke’s social media posts than it at first appears. Emilia posted a video of herself lip-syncing and, as adorable as that is, it’s her choice of songs that becomes the most intriguing for Game of Thrones fans.

Marking the end of her Game of Thrones filming schedule, Ms. Clarke posted a video to Instagram in which she lip-syncs to “I Believe I Can Fly,” by R. Kelly. Her choice of song is especially interesting, considering Emilia does play the Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones. Fans of the series have seen her ride dragons previously in the series, but could this video be teasing Daenerys Targaryen’s arrival in Westeros in season 7? It seems very likely, considering how the season 6 Game of Thrones finale left off.

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…???????? #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR… A video posted by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

While the idea of seeing Daenerys soar with the dragons is exciting on its own, Ms. Clarke teases even more for the upcoming Game of Thrones installment with the caption she wrote for the video.

“That feeling when at last you’re a day away from wrapping season 7,” Emilia Clarke wrote. “I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…”

Emilia Clarke Moves On From Game Of Thrones With A New Sci-Fi Reboot

With just two seasons left to Game of Thrones, this is the time for its stars to ride their success in a way that will enable them to capitalize on their fame and, as Den of Geek reports, that’s just what Emilia Clarke is hoping. The Game of Thrones star has already graced the big screen in Terminator: Genisys (2015) and Me Before You (2016), so Clarke may have the makings of the next big Hollywood A-lister. She certainly is forging ahead in that direction, joining the planned Han Solo film for the Star Wars franchise, as well as upcoming thrillers Voice from the Stone and Above Suspicion.

Proving she’s not one to sit idle for long, Clarke has added yet another sci-fi adventure to her acting credits, joining what is actually a rom-com, but with a sci-fi twist. The Beauty Inside is actually an American adaptation of a Korean film, Byuti insaideu, with Emilia Clarke set to play a lead in the film. At this point, it’s too early to assume which role the Game of Thrones star will play, due to the nature of the story.

The Beauty Inside tells the story of a person who wakes up in a different body each day, often awaking as someone of a different age, gender, and/or ethnicity. Although his circumstances may change, this person must again win the heart of the woman he loves with each transformation. It seems probable that Emilia Clarke will play the female lead, but she may, just as likely, play one of the persons who plays host to this body jumper.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones will premiere in June.

