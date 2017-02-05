Selena Gomez Teases New Song on Instagram and It Could Be “It Ain’t Me”

Selena Gomez released two quick snippets of a new song on her Instagram Story yesterday, prompting speculation that it could be “It Ain’t Me,” a song she registered with the music association ASCAP earlier this week. “It Ain’t Me” will feature Norwegian DJ Kygo as a collaborator, according to radio.com, and is co-written by Kygo along with the songwriting team that worked on Justin Bieber’s “Let Me Love You” with DJ Snake: Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi, and Andrew Watt.

A couple of Selena fan clubs pulled the new song clips from her Instagram and posted them on Twitter. The song is upbeat and fun with a carefree nostalgic feeling that brings thoughts of warm summer nights to mind. Gomez accompanied the clips with black-and-white closeups of herself, a black “X” over her mouth in one and her hair covering her face in the other.

The 24-year-old Disney alum and pop queen followed the new song snippets with an Instagram photo of herself posing in black-and-white, including a @kygomusic tag, which is one reason fans are speculating this might be the song she penned with him.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

There’s also some speculation that the new song could be about Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber, based on the lyrics, which sound like, “I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights… never growing up.” Gomez was 17 when she met Bieber, and it’s no secret that the two pop stars have had a tumultuous relationship, a subject that often inspires pop music. Even if they’ve both moved on (and rumors are swirling that Gomez might be dating The Weeknd), it would make sense for Gomez and Bieber to include each other in their new music.

New music means Gomez is most likely working on a new album, a rumor which has also been fueled by a photo of her with Justin Tranter captioned “Music and love.” Tranter worked with Gomez on several tracks on her last album, the R&B-influenced Revival. If this new song is any indication, Gomez’s next album might see her going back to her original lighter, more carefree pop sound.

Music and love. A photo posted by justin tranter (@tranterjustin) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:32pm PST

In addition to this new teaser, Gomez will also be releasing new music in 2017 in the form of a collaboration with the Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio. Harper’s Bazaar reported that Gomez will appear in a duet on Rubio’s upcoming album to be released early this year.

“My new album is like another member of the team, or the family. It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez,” said Rubio.

Gomez hasn’t just been busy with music, though. Much of the news surrounding Gomez lately has been about her upcoming passion project, the highly anticipated Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which Gomez is co-producing with her mother. The show is based on the Jay Asher young adult novel of the same name and centers around the mysterious suicide of a teen named Hannah, who leaves a box of cassette tapes behind that help Clay (played by Goosebumps‘ and Don’t Breathe‘s Dylan Minnette) unravel the tragic events culminating in her taking her own life. It will premiere on Netflix on March 31.

Gomez posted the teaser trailer for the series last week. She also posted a personal story along with a photo about how much the project means to her and her mother. “This was the day I was nervous as hell going into Netflix for the first time. My mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made).”

It’s looking like we can expect to see several exciting projects from Selena Gomez this year, all of which will only further her image as a pop queen who can do it all.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP]