Brad Pitt Refusing To Pay Child Support As Angelina Returns To UN Activism

Despite Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt having agreed on the decision to seal legal documents about their nasty divorce and custody battle, which has been underway since Jolie announced she was filing for divorce on September 19, details and rumors are still being leaked to the media based on words from sources and those reportedly close to the former A-list couple.

Following Jolie announcing the divorce, Pitt was then made the subject of an FBI investigation for child abuse, for which he was cleared. The stars then lawyered up and have been in a stand-off over their six kids ever since seeing as Jolie has attempted to gain full physical custody of the children.

After Pitt attempted to convince the judge on the case to seal documents for the benefit of the children, which Jolie opposed, the two finally agreed to seal the documents after a couple of exchanged low blows. Since this point, little news from the court room has been made known, yet filmmaker Ian Halperin has stepped forward to keep the pair in headlines due to stating that he is putting together a tell-all documentary focusing on the highs and lows of the pair’s 12-year relationship, as The Wrap notes.

Most recently, however, a rumor is being circulated that Angelina Jolie has requested that Brad Pitt pay $100,000 in child support while the courts determine custody terms. In Touch, however, states that Pitt is refusing to pay the amount to the UN envoy, actress and director.

“Things are getting ugly between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Shortly after In Touch revealed that the mother-of-six was requesting $100,000 a month in child support, a source tells the mag that the 53-year-old is refusing to pay the astronomical number.”

The source who has come forward to the publication with these new claims, indicates that clearly Pitt’s refusal to pay the large sum has nothing to do with being unable to pay, but instead is due to Pitt not wanting to give Angelina Jolie control as to how the money is spent.

“Brad, who is seeking joint custody of his six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — ‘has no issue taking care of the kids,’ the source tells In Touch exclusively. ‘But he won’t pay her child support’ because he doesn’t want Angelina in control of how the funds are spent.”

The source goes on to explain that due to Brad having a net worth that is much higher than his estranged wife has, he has been instructed to pay the large sum so that over the course of each year, each of their six children will receive $250,000 within their own individual trust funds.

Although Brad and Angelina’s divorce proceedings only began in September, there were rumors leading up to the announcement that the two had been on a rocky path and fighting for some time. Halperin has even claimed that the former couple had separated a year prior to the September bombshell was dropped.

In addition to child support payments, the two are reportedly also disagreeing in regards to where their children will attend school from this point on. An insider notes the issue that the Allied star and Jolie are having a stand-off over.

“Brad’s team is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA, but Angie’s team rejected the idea,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “[Brad’s] team also proposed that one parent always stay behind in LA when the other has to go away on a film shoot or out of town for work, which would allow the kids to remain in school.”

