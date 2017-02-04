Selma Blair Has Meltdown After Leaving Gas Pump with Nozzle Still In Her Car

Actress Selma Blair had meltdowns both in public and on Instagram after an unfortunate bout of absentmindedness caused her to drive away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in her car’s tank. According to 44-year-old Blair, when she drove away from the pump, she ripped off the hose, causing $500 in damages that she was on the hook for. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, and it didn’t end when the harried and mildly forgetful actress finally managed to escape the scene of her embarrassment.

“I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in,” she said. “And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas.”

#SelmaBlair Selma Blair Tears Up After Driving Away with Gas Pump in Nozzle, Gives Update on Her Bad Day https://t.co/txYFoYDTB1 — TheBieberNews (@TheBieberNewz) February 4, 2017

As People reports, Selma Blair’s emotional meltdown followed her straight to the coffee shop. That’s when, according to Blair, she burst out crying after placing her java order. She claims that her emotions overflowed her eyes directly in front of the barista, and her outburst made “everyone uncomfortable” as they waited for their coffee. Yikes.

Things continued when Selma Blair manage to take a few minutes to post about her emotional and financially taxing day in an Instagram video. According to the Cruel Intentions star, she was still crying when she documented her experiences on the social media platform and shared them with her hundreds of thousands of devoted followers.

The costly and publicly humiliating gas station fiasco happened the same week that Selma Blair was publicly shamed for wearing fur. As Daily Mail reports, Blair was seen strutting around LA on Tuesday wearing what has been described as looking like a “red bathrobe trimmed in what appeared to be real fur.” After being snapped in the furry red garment, which was actually a coat, not a bathrobe, Selma Blair was called out by activists for daring to wear fur.

According to Selma, the fur was faux.

“I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur.”

However, the public backlash over her fashion choice seemed to have pushed her emotions over the edge in the gas pump incident, making bad situation that much more taxing.

What’s worse? To top off her bad week, Selma Blair added that she was also out of dog food. And, perhaps most importantly, out of Excedrin.

While this week’s emotional gas pump damages, coffee shop cry fest and faux fur coat fiasco seem to have done a number on Selma Blair, the actress is no stranger to public outbursts and admittedly bizarre behavior.

Poor Selma Blair….. — Catt (@Jax509) February 4, 2017

@SelmaBlair keep your head up! — Brandon A (@Bamf927) February 4, 2017

@people don't be so hard on yourself .. — mark ricciardi (@mricciardi4) February 4, 2017

Her most notable incident of acting odd in public situation took place last June. That’s when, reports People,Selma Blair had a mile-high freak-out that disrupted an international flight and made headlines around the globe.

Blair had been flying from Cancun, Mexico back to her home in Los Angeles, her 4-year-old by her side, when she reportedly had what she would later call a “total psychotic blackout.”

Witnesses to Selma Blair and her airplane meltdown say that the actress had been behaving normally, drinking a glass of wine, when she “lost it” mid-flight. Blair reportedly began making bizarre allegations of abuse against an unnamed man, causing two nurses (fellow passengers) to begin caring for her and searching through her carry-on items for pills.

“He burns my private parts. He won’t let me eat or drink. He beats me. He’s going to kill me.”

Actress Selma Blair confirms she mixed alcohol and medication prior to plane meltdown. https://t.co/DsZfldr4Us pic.twitter.com/OoBUdgF0xj — Pharmabuse (@PharmabuseUSA) June 22, 2016

In the midst of the incident, the plain’s pilot called ahead to the airport to report a situation involving a passenger, allegedly Selma Blair, who was “mixing medication with alcohol.” When the plane landed, Blair had to be removed via a stretcher and transported to a hospital.

Earlier this year, Blair opened up about last summer’s midair psychotic break, referring the potentially dangerous situation only as an “embarrassing situation.”

“It’s a regrettable thing. Mistakes happen. I’m recovered, and my family is fully recovered. I’m doing great, I’m taking care of myself. It was a one-time accident.”

Despite her assurances that the airplane incident, attributed to mixing pills and alcohol, was a “one-time accident,” many Selma Blair fans are concerned about the star’s mental health in the wake of Friday’s gas pump incident and subsequent social media meltdown.

