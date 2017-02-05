Veteran Speaks Out On Donald Trump’s Refugee EO — Tear-Jerking Tale Goes Viral

A U.S. military veteran has spoken out about United States President Donald Trump’s refugee concerns. Addressing the executive order that has temporarily blocked entry to the United States for people from several Muslim-majority countries, Dylan Park-Pettiford headed to Twitter to share his story.

Park-Pettiford says he has told the story before, with a more humorous spin, but following Donald Trump’s executive order, which led to a stream of tales of individuals affected (from a 4-month old baby in need of heart surgery to children detained at airports), he decided to shared the story again, in a more direct and serious way.

President Trump signed the executive order in the last days of January, calling it an effort to protect Americans by employing “extreme vetting” to anyone coming into the country as a refugee from any of seven Muslim-majority nations that the order describes as “terror-prone,” according to a CNN report.

Dylan, who has addressed Donald Trump numerous times from his Twitter account, often with humor, tells his more serious story about his own experience with a young refugee — starting long before the young man made it to the United States.

I told this story about #refugees a couple years ago on Veterans Day with a humorous slant. I'm going to tell it again today, unfiltered. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Years ago, on my first deployment to Iraq, I befriended a local boy, Brahim, who would quickly become one of our interpreters. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

He was able to do so, bc the turnover rate for local nationals work with us was enormous. And not bc they quit, bc they were killed. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Besides the money, we were able to get them to volunteer with us by promising them refugee status in the U.S. if they completed a tour. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

(But really, I think the chain of command knew that most interpreters wouldn't make it through their contracts alive.) — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Anyway, Brahmin would tell me about all the family members he lost in the conflict–brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, all of em. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Park-Pettiford, in a few short lines, paints an image of the life of a teen hoping to be accepted as a refugee to the U.S.

He told me how he lived in a one bedroom house with 7 people. No clean, power every other week because of the rolling blackouts, etc. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

He told me how they did have the basic necessities most days and that him volunteering w/ us was one of their sole sources of income. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

He even recalled a time he brought the interpreter “$20, maybe $30 worth of toiletries.”

When I presented it to him, he cried. Literally bawled his eyes out and said he give his life for me. OVER SOAP. Completely sobering. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Donald Trump recently defended his ban by making a reference to “evil” that must be kept out of the United States. However, Dylan describes his young refugee friend not as a danger, but as someone who saved American lives — including his own.

He spent the next year acting as our liaison, providing us with valuable intel, essentially saving our lives on a daily basis. At 16. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Because of Dylan’s awareness of, as he calls it, the “turnover,” he didn’t expect to see the teenager again.

At the end of my tour in Iraq, I knew I was leaving him to die. I knew I'd never see him again. Was just kinda like "take care kid." — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

However, years later, he would encounter a tragedy completely separate from war.

Fast forward 5-years. And I'm flying home to Phoenix to bury my little brother who was brutally murdered. (Gun violence is another subj.) — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Spend 6 years fighting wars and you don't expect to get a phone call that your kid brother was randomly murdered in a carjacking. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

The taxi ride would provide a surprise, however.

I get in the first taxi that pulls up and we're off. Driver starts to make the standard small talk. Where you from, what do you do, etc. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

I tell him I just got out of the military and blah blah. He says "oh great. I love the military. You ever travel anywhere?" — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Tell him, "Sure. Been to every corner of the globe. Africa, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc." He says "Oh! I'm from Iraq! What part?" — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

I say "Kirkuk, mostly." And he says "Im from Kirkuk." And then gets really fucking quiet. Like awkwardly quiet. Making me nervous quiet. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

The veteran’s first thought wasn’t of the young man seeking refugee status whom he had befriended though — he was cautious instead.

My first thought is I killed one of his family members and he recognizes me. And now im literally getting ready to bail out of the cab. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

I see him staring at me in the rear view. I can see the anguish in his eyes. And then he starts to PULL THE CAB TO THE SIDE OF THE ROAD. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

He stops, turns around and says, "Dylan, you remember me? It's me, Brahim." And I'm like wtffffff. And just start sobbing. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Dylan says he and Brahim got out of the taxi and stood in the rain, hugging and reconnecting. He learned that after four years as a translator, Brahim was given a visa and a plane ticket.

In the wake of losing his brother, Dylan describes the reunion with his refugee friend like a gift from the universe.

5 years after I left him in Iraq and a few days after my younger brother was violently murdered, the universe linked us up again. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

Brahim literally saved my life, twice. — dylan (@dyllyp) January 28, 2017

The story has been retweeted approximately 60,000 times, and Park-Pettiford spoke to Mashable about it, saying he never expected so much attention to be drawn to it. He says he used the story to speak out against Donald Trump’s stance on immigration and refugee acceptance.

Saying that his own grandfather was killed in an act of racism, and referencing his Korean heritage, he spoke of Donald Trump’s effect as president, saying,

“We’ve gone 50 years back in time in less than two weeks.”

Since Trump signed the executive order limiting travel, protests have been held across the U.S. and in other nations, and tales of refugees and immigrants who have worked to make America great, and those who have been blocked from entry, have spread.

For instance, the Atlantic has the story of Samira Asgari who, having earned her PhD in a Swiss university, was on her way to a hospital in Boston to study the impact of genetics on tuberculosis when she was told her visa would not be recognized.

According to ABC 7 NY, Dr. Amer Al Homssi is another victim of Trump’s executive order. He lives and practices medicine in Chicago, but traveled to the Middle East to marry, and was prevented from returning home on Sunday.

Dylan Park-Pettiford’s story is one more in a series of tales that paints an entirely different image from that of Donald Trump’s on refugee and immigrant programs.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery – Pool/Getty Images]