Valentine’s Day 2017: Ideas For Winter Romance & How To Make It Extra Special

Valentine’s Day 2017 will be here before you know it, as we’re already into February and the fourteenth is less than two weeks away. Many people, both men and women, struggle with not only what to buy their significant other for Valentine’s Day, but also what to do in celebration of the only day of the year dedicated to love and romance.

Here you will find ideas for how to have an awesome Valentine’s Day full of fun, romance, passion and, of course, love.

Gift Ideas

What to get her? What to get him? This is the question that goes through the heads of people before February 14 every year. The holidays just came and went, so it may feel as if you just went through the angst of getting your sweetheart the perfect gift, only to have to do it all over again a few weeks later.

Have no fear, the internet is here!

Gift giving can be frustrating and tiresome, but look on the bright side. People nowadays are closer to obtaining instant gratification than ever before, hence buying a Valentine’s Day gift can be as easy as scrolling through a list of items, clicking a few buttons and waiting for your purchase to be delivered to your doorstep.

There are as many gift-giving websites and mobile applications out there as there are stars in the sky, many of which offer their visitors and users help and categorical suggestions. POPSUGAR Gift Guide, Amazon’s Gift Finder, The Art of Manliness offers gift ideas (women’s gifts only) specifically for Valentine’s Day, and Etsy and Uncommon Goods are great places to shop if you’re looking for something on the unique side.

If all else fails, you can always just ask your lover what he or she would like as a gift from you. It’s not as fun as when it’s a surprise, but it’s better than getting them something they’ll never use, wear, etc.

Dinner

As with all holidays, food plays a central part in Valentine’s Day festivities. Many people opt to celebrate during dinner time, but no matter what time of the day you and yours prefer to dine, there are tons of options to choose from.

Should you eat at home or go out? Perhaps the two of you prefer Chinese takeout or find yourselves craving a sweet treat after dark.

If you’re planning a fancy night out, you’d better make reservations far in advance if you haven’t already, like right this second.

Tables fill up fast for Valentine’s Day and a long wait to get seated can quickly put a damper on the festivities, especially if you have time-critical plans in place for later on.

Once you and your beloved figure out how you’re going to eat, figure out where by looking for specials and discounts. Everywhere from the city’s top steakhouse to the neighborhood grocery store is likely to have Valentine’s Day specials available.

If you decide to stay in and cook, recipes specifically for Valentine’s Day can be found at allrecipes.com, Country Living, Food Network, and for savory dessert ideas, visit Betty Crocker’s website or these delish recipes.

Entertainment

So you’ve exchanged gifts, eaten delicious food, and now it’s time to have some fun, one way or another. For some, that means dancing and bar-hopping, while for others it means cuddling up to a movie on the couch.

If you’re looking to be adventurous, there are many fun things to do, even in the crisp frigidness of wintertime. Bowling, going to the cinema, museums, art galleries, gambling at the casino, indoor water parks, concerts, taking a class to learn something new together… the list is virtually endless.

If you need extra help in this regard, Marie Claire can help, as well as Lifehack. Bustle has advice for you if your relationship is still in the early stages, Seventeen offers suggestions for teenagers and Bravo has ideas for those who aren’t into the cliché or mushy romance stuff.

As with dinner, many local venues will have Valentine’s Day offers and discounts, so don’t forget to do your research before heading out.

Sex & Intimacy

What’s a great Valentine’s Day without some passion and intimacy? To make it extra special and something the two of you will never forget, there’s no shortage of online sex shops to purchase whatever tickles your fancy, and they’re bound to have discounts for the big day of romance just like food and entertainment vendors. Adam & Eve is having a sale as we speak. Other sites offering specials are Lovehoney.com, PinkCherry, and Healthy & Active is having a clearance on sex toys and intimate apparel.

As for where to find ideas to rev up the kink (with or without toys) for Valentine’s Day, Cosmopolitan is a great place to start, as well as these articles by Refinery 29, Mirror Online, and Simply Oloni.

Have Fun & Be Safe

Valentine’s Day 2017 can be you and your partner’s best Valentine’s Day yet! With just a little planning and research, it’s possible to make this February 14 a day and night the two of you will remember for the rest of your lives. Have fun, be safe and remember to let that special someone know just how special you think they are by telling them, “I love you.”

[Featured Image by ra2studio/Shutterstock]