Trump Rants On Twitter Against ‘So-Called Judge’ Who Blocked Immigration Ban

President Trump posted yet another rant on Twitter on Saturday morning, this time lashing out at a federal judge who ruled to temporarily block enforcement of Trump’s immigration ban.

The executive order instating the ban was signed by Trump a little over a week ago, preventing citizens of Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, and Iraq from entering the United States for at least 90 days, whether or not they had already been issued a valid visa.

The ban, which caused many permanent residents of the U.S. to be detained at American airports, created an immediate uproar among those who viewed Trump’s actions as an abuse of executive power, inspiring protests all over the globe. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of travelers bearing green cards being threatened with deportation after attempting to re-enter the United States.

According to the Inquisitr, there is “a strong case for arguing that Trump’s immigration ban is illegal” and federal judges seem to agree.

A New York City judge granted a temporary injunction last week to block the deportation of people who were stranded in U.S. airports as a result of Trump’s immigration ban.

On Friday, a week after Trump signed the executive order, a federal judge in Washington state put a temporary block on the enforcement of Trump’s immigration ban.

According to the Washington Post, the judge, James L. Robart, “said in his written order that U.S. officials should stop enforcing the key aspects of the ban: the halting of entry by refugees and citizens from certain countries.”

Robart, who was appointed by George W. Bush, did not address what would happen to citizens from the banned countries whose visas had already been revoked.

President Trump protested the decision, posting a series of angry tweets.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Trump bemoaned the decision, asking “what is this country coming to” on Twitter, clearly disagreeing with the judge’s ability to halt the ban. Robart, however, acted well within his power in accordance with America’s system of checks and balances which prevents one branch of the government from overpowering another.

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

President Trump later returned to Twitter, calling the ruling “a bad decision” and “ridiculous,” claiming that “many bad and very dangerous people may be pouring into our country.”

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Why aren't the lawyers looking at and using the Federal Court decision in Boston, which is at conflict with ridiculous lift ban decision? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer also took to Twitter, posting an official statement saying that “the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of the order,” stating that the executive order signed by Trump is “lawful and appropriate.”

Donald Trump has blasted his critics and those he disagrees with on Twitter for years, with his social media rants gaining publicity during his presidential campaign. According to the Inquisitr, previous victims include car companies General Motors and Toyota who Trump threatened “with border taxes if they operate in Mexico” and magazine Vanity Fair and its editor, Graydon Carter, after the website “published an unflattering review of his restaurant.”

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]