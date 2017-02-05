NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers Discuss Jose Calderon Trade

NBA rumors are swirling that the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers have had discussions about veteran guard Jose Calderon joining the defending NBA champions, according to multiple reports.

The NBA rumors started this weekend after ESPN reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers had interest in three players: Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut and guard Deron Williams and Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon. Of the three players, the article pointed at Jose Calderon as the most likely candidate to be acquired before the NBA trade deadline thanks to the Dallas Mavericks’ recent play.

“The Mavericks’ recent 9-3 surge, furthermore, has given Dallas some life of its own in the hunt for the West’s No. 8 spot despite a 6-18 start, which could well lessen Mark Cuban’s appetite for weakening his roster. All that would appear to establish Calderon as the most likely of the three to ultimately became available for the Cavs to pursue.”

Despite owning the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers are searching for roster help to earn a second NBA championship. The NBA franchise is trying to replace holes Timofey Mozgov — who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers — and Matthew Dellavedova left when the free agents signed with other teams.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already authored one trade this season, acquiring Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, and the Cavaliers’ 2019 first-round draft pick. Because of the earlier move, the Cleveland Cavaliers are strapped for assets to use in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for Jose Calderon.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ asking price may be the deterrent in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ desire to trade for Jose Calderon. Both teams are interested in acquiring new assets for the upcoming offseason, especially the Los Angeles Lakers during the middle of their rebuilding phase.

Jose Calderon — who played for the Toronto Raptors for seven years to start his career — is with his fifth team in the past six seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers guard is having the worst season of his 12-year career, averaging a meager 3.5 points and 2.1 assists through 23 games thus far. For his career, Jose Calderon has averaged 9.7 points and 6.3 assists per outing.

Sporting News believes the Los Angeles Lakers’ attempt to design a trade deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for veteran guard Jose Calderon is unlikely at best. The media outlet suggested the Cleveland Cavaliers would be better served focusing their attention and money on another player, according to the article.

“Cleveland is better off signing a player off the street then they are trading for the over-priced contracts for Calderon ($7.7 million) or [Andrew] Bogut ($11 million)… Neither Calderon, 35, or Bogut, 32, have played more than 25 games this season and are both are averaging less than four points per game. Both players are in the final year of their contracts and better days are behind them.”

Jose Calderon isn’t the only guard the Cleveland Cavaliers have inquired about, according to the Inquisitr. Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell has also been linked through NBA rumors to Cleveland Cavaliers, a move that could make sense to both clubs.

NBA rumors have suggested that another guard, Memphis Grizzlies back-court defensive presence Tony Allen, could be headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Tony Allen as Jose Calderon is set to become a free agent after this season.

