Conor McGregor Taunts WWE: Will ‘WrestleMania 33’ Be His Cross-Pollination Bout?

Conor McGregor just might strut into a WWE ring yet, with WrestleMania 33 possibly in his scope, according to the latest reports. In the Irishman’s true fashion, McGregor is not going to do this without taunting the WWE wrestlers first. He’s got a running start on this by recently referring to them as a bunch of ladies’ undercarriages (Pus*ys).

McGregor might have some vile stuff to say about the WWE wrestlers, but he’s carrying around a sense of pride over something he’s borrowed from within the WWE world. That would be the “billionaire strut.” That’s the swagger he’s made famous by imitating WWE’s Vince McMahon’s walking stride. McGregor doesn’t use the word “borrow” to describe how he came about this swagger.

As far as McGregor is concerned, he stole it and made it his own, despite possibly “pi**ing off” Vince McMahon while doing so. Getting McMahon peeved just might be something McGregor is striving for if the whispers about WrestleMania 33 are true. You can see the Irishman’s imitation of Vince McMahon below.

Joey Bosa looked like he was doing a Conor McGregor/Vince McMahon strut after that sack pic.twitter.com/D4kSvd4Y4R — Nick (@nicklibertine) December 4, 2016

Yes, he’s talking about that famous strut he does to imitate Vince McMahon as being his and only his. This is one way to get all the WWE wrestlers in fighting mode and ready to defend McMahon’s honor by stepping into the ring. By poking all the WWE wrestlers with a stick, there’s a blood feud in the works for each and everyone of them. If McGregor does his strut into WrestleMania 33, no matter who he’s there to fight, the storyline carries over to each of the WWE wrestlers who will be seething after the Irishman called them all “pus*ys.” Then couple this with McGregor’s desecration of McMahon’s strut and retaliation is in full swing.

Fans first saw McGregor twist McMahon’s strut to fit his own swagger for his entrance into the ring on the night he won his UFC second world title. That imitation strut has now awarded McGregor some pride. That pride comes when McGregor hears the sports announcers give him the credit when the pro basketball players and pro football players break into the “billionaire’s strut” in a show of celebration. Many fans of the WWE have taken to the social media sites to say that it is Vince McMahon who does it the best, as seen below in a tweet.

I am a huge Conor McGregor fan, but we all know where he got the "McGregor Strut" from… The Legendary Mr. Vince Mcmahon. pic.twitter.com/FaAqI66Sdb — J O D E C I????J V O (@day9day_lewis) January 29, 2017

When the strut is introduced by sports announcers as McGregor’s “billionaire strut” it is also seen by McGregor as a dig at McMahon. While it was made famous by McGregor, it is Vince McMahon’s original walk. The Irishman says he has to laugh when he gets the credit. As McGregor talked about his “billionaire strut” during a recent interview, he said with a big smile, “I’m thinking Vince McMahon must be pi**ed.”

Is there a WWE bout winding up with McGregor sending out a challenge? He calls on anyone in the WWE if they have a problem with that strut being his and his alone. As far as McGregor is concerned, the “billionaire strut” belongs to him and he dares any of the WWE superstars or even McMahon himself to attempt to change that. McGregor states that below.

“I don’t give a (expletive) about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and the walk is now mine. Not Vince or any of those (expletive) over in the WWE will do anything about it. That’s my walk, I created that walk. I made that walk.”

These sound like fighting words, so is the Irishman churning a storyline for his possible WWE match that isn’t on the table, but isn’t ruled out? Walking into the WWE with the entire place peeved at you for stealing McMahon’s walk on top of calling them all “pus*ys” sounds like a gutsy thing to do if this is McGregor’s train of thought for spewing out this challenge.

Conor McGregor could work with Triple H if he appears at WrestleMania 33 https://t.co/OgfnwSyqG3 #MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/j9tvsbzTLh — UFC NEWS (@UFCNEWS_UK) November 29, 2016

This also leaves a match wide open because basically he’s covering all the WWE wrestlers who would love to get into the ring and defend McMahon’s honor, along with their own. According to Fox News, rumors are linking McGregor to WrestleMania 33, which is scheduled for April 2, in Orlando, Florida.

Will McGregor cross-pollinate the sports and bring his UFC style to the WWE? Others have done it in the past. A couple of years back at WrestleMania 31, Ronda Rousey got into the ring with The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Then WWE’s Brock Lesner climbed into the Octagon at UFC 200, so shuffling wrestlers and fighters across the great divide of the WWE and UFC isn’t a rare occurrence.

Could Conor McGregor make an appearance at WrestleMania 33? "Never say never. I know there's been conversations." https://t.co/vW2vpVOIZf pic.twitter.com/NBZY1r0OpK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2017

McGregor won’t rule out getting into the WWE ring, in fact he is actually anticipating the day he does. According to the Bleacher Report, McGregor said, “I’ll love to go into that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. But we’ll see. There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, the conversation’s still ongoing.”

[Featured Image by Julio Cortez/AP Images]