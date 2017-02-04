‘Victoria’ On PBS: Season 1, Episode 5; “An Ordinary Woman” Preview

The latest episode of Victoria will bow on PBS, this Sunday, and if the following preview is any indication, it will be an eventful one. While millions will be tuning into Super Bowl LI, Masterpiece Theatre fans will be tuning in for a landmark event on Victoria. Queen Victoria’s wedding to Albert.

In PBS’ official synopsis for Season 1, Episode 5, of Victoria, titled “An Ordinary Woman” they say.

“Courtship at court leads to second thoughts and other complications. Will Victoria and Albert take the fateful step into matrimony? And will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince?”

Previously on Victoria

In last week’s installment of Victoria, Albert (Tom Hughes) and Victoria (Jenna Coleman) got reacquainted. A stormy relationship quickly took shape, as a tentative Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell) had his place in Victoria’s life, challenged for the first time. As Victoria tried to get a handle on her feelings for her estranged cousin, those counseling her, offered mixed opinions on the match.

Despite declaring she would never be happy again in Episode 3 (“Brocket Hall”), in the aftermath of Lord Melbourne fibbing he could never be with her due to his affections for his late wife. Victoria managed to find true, albeit feisty, happiness with Albert, and they got engaged at the end of the episode.

This time on Victoria

In “An Ordinary Woman,” Victoria will declare her intentions to wed Albert. According to IMDB, Victoria’s pronouncement will cause a stir in the realm. Despite the upheaval, history confirms, Victoria and Albert’s marriage will happen, and promotional pictures for Victoria confirm it will take place in Season 1, Episode 5.

With “An Ordinary Woman,” Victoria will venture beyond the midway point of its first season. After Episode 5, there will be three episodes left. So far this season, Victoria has been crowned the Queen of England. Fallen in love, fallen in love again, and gotten engaged. All while fighting those who quietly tried to discredit her, and install a regent.

Will Episode 5 mean the end of Lord M and Victoria’s flirtation?

In “A Clockwork Prince,” Victoria appeared to finally move on from her crush on the dashing, Lord M (Rufus Sewell), by embarking on a tenuous relationship with Albert. As her marriage approaches, will Victoria be able to let her dreams of Lord M, go for good?

“An Ordinary Woman” will hopefully put the matter to rest. In a recent interview with Vulture, actress Jenna Coleman, who portrays Victoria on the ITV/PBS series, was asked about the true nature of the real Queen Victoria, and Lord Melbourne’s relationship. Coleman had this, and more, to say about the real-life duo.

“I think it was more of an obsession and also the “idea” of love. What’s so wonderful about Lord M and Victoria’s relationship is that it was the prime minister and the queen. It was dear friends. She was 18; he was technically 56 at the time. They made each other laugh. They were like father and daughter in many, many ways. You really can’t quite put a label on it, other than it’s two people who really connect and charm each other through mutual likes and interests. They had a really profound love, but what that love technically was is unclear…”

Expect Albert and Victoria to face other opposing forces to their marriage, both from the outside and within. As the official synopsis suggests, Victoria will face the decision on whether, or not, to include “obey” in her wedding vows to Albert. A similar conundrum is addressed in the first season of Netflix’s The Crown. Will Victoria, and Elizabeth II, make the same choice?

That is not the only issue facing the regal couple on Victoria. According to IMDB, the Privy Council of England will refuse to bestow Albert with a royal title. Will Victoria be able to sway them from their decision? Or will Lord M step up to the plate to help persuade them on his queen’s behalf? There is only one way to find out.

Victoria Cast Trivia



Did you know actor Ferdinand Kingsley, who plays the palace’s inquisitive chef Francatelli, is the son of legendary actor Ben Kingsley? Now you do.

Victoria Season 1, Episode 5, “An Ordinary Woman” premieres Sunday, February 5 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS Masterpiece.

[Featured Image by ITV Plc]