Valentine’s Day: Aphrodisiacs Can Spice Up A Romantic Dinner On Date Night

When people think of aphrodisiacs, the first food that comes to mind is usually oysters. But if oysters aren’t to your taste or your budget, rest assured there are plenty of other aphrodisiac foods you can indulge in on Valentine’s Day (or date night) to spice up a romantic dinner for two. Here are some of your other options as well as recipes you might try for your next candlelit dinner.

What Legendary Sex Symbol Became An Aphrodisiac Queen Before Fame Struck?

The vegetable aphrodisiac this sex symbol came to represent before becoming a famous actress will surprise you. According to Popsugar, Marilyn Monroe was crowned the California Artichoke Queen in 1949. In fact, artichokes have been considered a powerful aphrodisiac long before Marilyn got her first sexy gig being Artichoke Queen. In the Middle Ages, women were barred from consuming them for their potent aphrodisiac qualities. At least they were until Catherine de Medici decided to indulge in them and fed them to her husband, King Henry II of France.

Aphrodisiac Recipes: Artichokes

Another vegetable that’s good for your libido, as well as your general health, is asparagus. The French traditionally dine on asparagus the night before a wedding, and it’s rich in folate. Folate is believed to be a natural aid for erectile dysfunction.

Aphrodisiac Recipes: Asparagus

Fruits That Are Aphrodisiacs

Some of the foods labeled as aphrodisiacs fall under the fruit category for some light before-and-after-meal snacking (and for a little later in the evening to boost your blood sugar after vigorous physical activity). Grapes inspire images of decadent Roman feasts in your favorite movies, and with good reason given their aphrodisiac properties. Wine is also a romantic drink, like other liqueurs. Likewise, many people associate strawberries with champagne, another beverage that has contributed to romantic escapades since its creation. If you can find them, figs are known to boost libido as well.

While many people think of it as a vegetable, avocados are actually fruits that double as aphrodisiacs. According to Intercourses: An Aphrodisiac Cookbook, Aztecs referred to the avocado as ahuacatl, which translates to “testicle.” Aztec culture considered the avocado such a potent aphrodisiac that they forbade “maidens to set one virginal toe outside the house while the fruit was being gathered.” Guacamole, anyone?

Aphrodisiac Recipes: Avocado

The Official Aphrodisiac Of Valentine’s Day

There’s a reason store shelves are stacked with heart-shaped boxes of chocolates around Valentine’s Day. Okay, another reason besides women’s notorious love of this decadent sweet. Yes, chocolate makes the list of food aphrodisiacs. Rick Doblin, founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, hails it as a potent drug in itself.

“My brief survey of stimulant aphrodisiacs would be incomplete were I to fail to include that most famous love drug of all time, chocolate or cacao, from the seeds of Theobroma cacao.”

That big box of candy should provide plenty of chocolate “stimulant aphrodisiac,” but here are a few chocolate recipes if you want to whip up something from scratch for the both of you.

Aphrodisiac Recipes: Chocolate

Those are just a few ideas to heighten the mood for any romantic dinner. Experiment with all 14 of these culinary aphrodisiacs on Valentine’s Day or any day. Date night may never be the same.

The Full List Of 14 Aphrodisiacs

Oysters

Chocolate

Asparagus

Chiles

Coffee

Basil

Grapes

Strawberries

Honey

Artichokes

Rosemary

Pine Nuts

Avocados

Figs

