NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Intel On Celtics, Knicks, Cavs, Raptors, Bulls And More

NBA trade rumors are flowing at a fever pitch now that we are well into the month of February. There are so many hot rumors circulating right now, we are going to use this space today to run down several trade scenarios that are reportedly being discussed by the teams involved.

The Boston Celtics have been combing the trade market for months, and it appears that they continue to be active in talks a couple weeks before the NBA trade deadline. According to Hoops Hype, the Celtics may be talking to the Chicago Bulls about a deal for superstar small forward Jimmy Butler. The report indicates that the discussion is centering on Brooklyn’s 2017 first-round draft choice and Boston small forward Jaylen Brown.

The same Hoops Hype piece goes on to state that the Celtics are not the only team showing serious interest in Jimmy Butler. The Minnesota Timberwolves are shopping point guard Ricky Rubio, and there is buzz that the team is looking into what it would take to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls, which would reunite past Bulls and current Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau with his former star player. The talk is that in order to part with Butler, Chicago would ask for Rubio and up-and-coming third-year small forward Andrew Wiggins.

The New York Knicks’ intention to deal superstar small forward Carmelo Anthony is now very much out in the open, but it remains to be seen if any of the rumored trade proposals pan out. The New York Daily News discusses the particulars in talks between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are rumored to be offering some combination of shooting guard Jamal Crawford, shooting guard J.J. Redick and point guard Austin Rivers. Any deal between New York and Los Angeles for Anthony is not likely to include draft picks and definitely will not include any of the Clippers’ primary stars (Chris Paul, Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan).

Superstar small forward LeBron James has been calling for the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring in a veteran point guard, and not surprisingly, they are beating the bushes trying to find their best option. Fox Sports reports that the Cavs have had discussions with the Dallas Mavericks regarding point guard Deron Williams, but those talks have yet to result in a deal. Rumor has it that Cleveland is willing to send shooting guard Iman Shumpert to Dallas in exchange for Williams, but the Mavericks are not biting on this offer just yet. If it appears that Dallas will not be in playoff contention this season, they may pull the trigger on this deal closer to the February 23 trade deadline.

The Toronto Raptors are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but they are struggling at the power forward position. The Raptors are aggressively pursuing an upgrade, and Yibada shares that Toronto is targeting Atlanta Hawks star Paul Millsap. Indications are that the trade talks for Millsap are focusing on small forward Terrence Ross, shooting guard Norman Powell, and a future first-round pick.

Finally, months of NBA trade rumors regarding Sacramento Kings superstar center DeMarcus Cousins died down in recent weeks, only to make a return with fresh reports of trade discussions involving the Kings’ enigmatic big man. Multiple reports, including this one from SB Nation, reveal that the Phoenix Suns are trying to make a move for DeMarcus Cousins. The proposal being considered is said to include small forward T.J. Warren, center Alex Len and the Suns’ first-round draft pick in 2017, with the potential that other assets could eventually be added to the offer by Phoenix.

