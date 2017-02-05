WWE Rumors: Major Stipulation To Be Added To Lesnar/Goldberg At ‘WrestleMania’

While it won’t be the main event at WrestleMania 33, the third match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg is going to get a lot of attention. Many fans are wondering if it is going to be as quick as their match at Survivor Series or their interaction at the Royal Rumble, but it likely won’t be. The wrestling world will finally get the chance to see the two legends go at it, and there could be a major stipulation added to the match which will make it for the WWE Universal Title.

It is one match that has been rumored and expected ever since Goldberg agreed to stick around in late November and enter the Royal Rumble. All fans knew that the two superstars would get one more chance at each other and WrestleMania 33 in Orlando would have to be Brock Lesnar’s final chance for redemption.

This match won’t be a squash. This one won’t be quick. It will be a very big deal on the card, and that will especially be true if the rumor of it being for the WWE Universal Championship is true as reported by Cageside Seats.

There are a lot of things that would happen in the next two months for this stipulation to be added to the big WrestleMania 33 match. Last week on Monday Night Raw, Paul Heyman issued the challenge on behalf of his client Brock Lesnar, and it needs to be accepted. This week on Raw, Goldberg is going to show up and give his answer.

That is the first thing that needs to happen is for Goldberg to even accept the challenge, and the official website of WWE said he will show up on Monday. It is expected that he’s going to say “yes” to Heyman and Lesnar without any hesitation.

From there, the title will have to make its way onto either Lesnar or Goldberg and off of Kevin Owens. That title change is expected to take place at Fastlane with Goldberg taking on Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship in a match that is expected to see the former WCW World Champion take the belt, according to Fox Sports.

From here, Kevin Owens would likely move into a feud with Chris Jericho that should result in a match at WrestleMania 33 which could be for the United States Championship.

Now, it would be incredibly strange if WWE were to schedule Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar III to be a quick squash, especially if it is for the Universal Title. It wouldn’t be out of the question, though, as many fans remember when Sheamus defeated Daniel Bryan in 18 seconds for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXVIII.

The thing is, everyone has already seen Lesnar dominated by Goldberg and the short match that was built up with not much delivery. At the Royal Rumble, they saw Lesnar embarrassed yet again and dumped in no time flat. It is time for something different.

No matter if the match is for a title or not, the third in the series is expected to have more time and be a bit better than what has been presented in the last few months.

WrestleMania 33 is going to be a huge pay-per-view event and WWE is not going to allow it to be an embarrassment. Yes, there have been quick matches and squashes in the past, but the fans have already seen Goldberg destroy Brock Lesnar on a number of occasions and the “Beast Incarnate” has never come out on top. Now, the stakes will be much higher if the rumors are true and Goldberg wins the Universal Title from Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

