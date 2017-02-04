One Direction: Cheryl Cole Is Keeping An Eye On Liam Payne

One Direction’s Liam Payne is in Los Angeles recording his debut solo album, while Cheryl Cole is in London awaiting their first child. It is not wise for mothers to travel in their third trimester. Still, Cheryl is still watching over her beau, even from the UK. Read more about Cheryl being grounded in the UK on Inquisitr.

Liam Payne is missing Cheryl Cole really badly and he is excited about becoming a father, yet he is trying to finish his work before the baby comes. It must be very difficult to have to be away at such a vital time.

Since One Direction declared a hiatus, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have been working on solo albums and spending time with their loved ones. Harry, Niall, and Louis have used that time to relax, to work and to do very important things they could not do while touring with One Direction.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole fell in love during the One Direction hiatus, and now Cheryl Cole having his baby.

Since Liam has to be away from Cheryl, he has gotten a tattoo of her right eye on his left forearm according to The Mirror. Now Cheryl can keep an eye on him wherever he goes.

Liam Payne has also put a drawing of a baby wearing headphones on his wall in the studio to inspire him according to Capital FM. He is working feverishly to create the music he promised to the record company and One Direction fans. Cheryl Cole’s man is obviously excited about the baby.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are all enjoying their break and spending time with family and friends as well. While all are producing solo albums they still have more free time by far than the would on the road.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson spent his hiatus with his son Freddie Tomlinson, who recently celebrated his first birthday. Louis desperately wanted the time to bond with his baby son. Freddie will be just a bit more than a year older than Cheryl Cole’s baby.

Louis Tomlinson was also able to spend a lot of time with his mother who recently died of leukemia. Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles are deeply saddened by the loss of this sweet lady according to ET. It is possible that Johannah Poulston’s leukemia weighted heavily in One Direction’s decision to take a hiatus, though no one knows for certain when the disease was discovered.

One Direction’s hiatus, for whatever reason it began, has enriched the lives of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. It also gave Liam Payne enough time to create a whole new person with Cheryl Cole.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have spent a lot of time together in their Surrey home in the UK, where they plan to live. Cheryl wants that to be their home base, but of course, once the baby is old enough to travel, they can also visit the USA.

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have used a lot of their hiatus time with their families. They both brought new life into the world as well. Spending time with Freddie Tomlinson has been wonderful for Louis Tomlinson, and soon Cheryl Cole and her 1D beau will also experience the joys of parenthood.

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles have used the One Direction hiatus wisely as well. Harry acted in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk film, which is a very big deal. Harry Styles has always wanted to act in a major motion picture.

Harry Styles also landed an $80 million recording contract, for three solo albums. Styles worked hard to create new solo music. After all that hard work Styles seems to be relaxing a bit, celebrating his birthday and getting out more lately.

Is One Direction’s Harry Styles finished with his album, and just waiting for the right time to release it?

Niall Horan has enjoyed the One Direction hiatus. Niall Horan, always adventurous went backpacking through East Asia, played a lot of golf and attended many different sporting events.

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan are all working on their solo albums, but no one knows when their debut solo albums will be released. Who will release their album first?

Will Cheryl Cole have her baby before any 1D solo albums are released? Cheryl’s baby is obviously coming soon, probably in March according to various rumors.

As Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole anxiously await their baby, One Direction fans anticipate albums by Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

[Featured Image by Francois Mori/AP Images]