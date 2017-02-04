Virgin Mary Was Not A Virgin, Nun Suggests: Now Some Want Her Defrocked

The Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus Christ, has long been debated among Christians regarding her importance to the religion’s overall message. Some view her as simply a conduit while others look at her as almost a second deity.

Protestants and Catholics alike tend to agree that she did conceive Christ as a gift from the Holy Spirit and that she in no way had the pregnancy from sexual contact.

From there, however, things get a bit more uncertain. Some think she went on to have sexual relations in the mothering of her other children. Others believe the Virgin Mary was just that right up until the day she died, other offspring aside.

What you don’t hear too often are nuns suggesting that the Virgin Mary label might have been an exaggeration.

But a nun in Spain dared to do just that and some are now calling for her defrocking.

Before getting into the reaction, here is what Lucia Caram, a Dominican Catholic nun, had to say to the hosts of Chester In Love (hat tip to Fox News on the transcription).

“I think Mary was in love with Joseph and that they were a normal couple — and having sex is a normal thing. It’s hard to believe and hard to take in. We’ve ended up with the rules we’ve invented without getting to the true message.”

Those buying into the literal Virgin Mary narrative are not having it.

Some have labeled her a “heretic” and, as the tweet above alludes, sent death threats while the nicer ones think defrocking alone might take care of the problem.

It is worth mentioning for those who believe in the Bible that the Virgin Mary had four other sons. As the Bible Dot Org website notes, “Joseph, James, Jude, and Simon” were the others to join the man Christianity dictates as the Son of God and Savior of Mankind.

“Because of the virgin birth, Joseph was not the father of Jesus so these were the half brothers of Jesus,” the site explains, adding that the Catholic doctrine of eternal virginity “is not supported by the Scripture.”

Catholics, the site notes, claim the other children were sons of Joseph by a former wife, but the belief lacks biblical foundation. “The Bible only teaches us that Joseph kept her a virgin until after the birth of Jesus,” the site adds, pointing to Matthew 1:18-25 as “proof.”

Caram’s views do not align with the Catholic doctrine, but she is wanting the many people offended to know that she meant nothing by it.

In a follow-up comment also reported by Fox News, Lucia said that as she saw it, the Virgin Mary “obviously loved Joseph” and that she simply wanted to say “that it wouldn’t shock me if she had had a normal couple’s relationship with Joseph, her husband.”

She continued.

“This shocked a lot of people, perhaps because there was no opportunity for clarification. But I think that my fidelity to, and love for, the church, the gospel and Jesus’s project are clear — as it (sic) the certainty that sex is neither dirty nor something to be condemned, and that marriage and sex are a blessing.”

While non-Christians might find the Virgin Mary argument bizarre, there are growing rifts within the faith over how literal the ancient texts are meant to be taken.

