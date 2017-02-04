‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Season 2 Return — Bravo Show Renewed With A Catch

The Real Housewives of Dallas are coming back to Bravo after it was revealed that the reality series would be getting a Season 2 renewal. There is a big catch to the RHOD Season 2 renewal though and it’s something that has never happened with the Bravo franchise. In order to return to TV, the cast of the Dallas franchise has agreed to pass on their paychecks in order to avoid cancellation.

After the premiere season of Real Housewives of Dallas, many Bravo fans just assumed that the highly-anticipated new Real Housewives city would get canceled. Despite high hopes for lots of drama in the first season. RHOD came in with a fizzle and definitely didn’t go out with a bang. Many are hoping that a second season of the Bravo reality TV show will be a lot more interesting than the first.

Season 2 almost didn’t happen according to a report from All About The Tea. They claim to have the inside scoop on the RHOD Season 2 renewal and it doesn’t sound so great for the reality cast. According to their source, the Bravo non-hit was up on the chopping block but in a “last ditch effort” a producer pitched the idea to Bravo to go ahead and film and even air the season but the cast would not get paid for it.

Instead, Bravo will pay for Real Housewives of Dallas cast trips and also for event rentals so they could have their get together while being filmed. There is even talk that the RHOD cast will be paid to show up for the reunion show episodes but not for Season 2 itself.

While that sounds like a really awful deal, the RHOD cast members are hoping to amp up the drama and the interest in watching their brand of Real Housewives. If they can get Bravo to renew for Season 3, the women can then demand pay if there is actually anyone interested in watching them. There is also the exposure from reality TV which could help them with booking appearances and even promoting their own brands and products. The thing is if ratings are low and no one is watching, there really is no extra exposure for them for agreeing to film Season 2 of Real Housewives of Dallas without receiving a paycheck.

Last night with these glam dolls ????@stephhollman & @kameronwestcott A photo posted by Cary Deuber (@carydeuber) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

Tiffany Hendra is the one holdout on the no pay for Season 2 deal. Tiffany reportedly refused to work for free and while she has told the Inquisitr that she will be making appearances on Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2, she is not a full housewife for the sophomore season. That certainly hasn’t stopped the Season 1 breakout from doing press and hyping up the return of RHOD.

Cary Deuber confirmed that she was returning for Season 2 last month in an interview on the Domenick Nati Show. The Inquisitr reported on Deuber’s return where she claimed that other cast members were jealous of her and dished on her ongoing feud with LeeAnn Locken.

Midweek date night with my knight! Keep your marriage strong by acting like you're still boyfriend/ girlfriend ❤ Keep the romance & mystery alive. Keep flirting. A photo posted by Tiffany Hendra (@tiffanyhendra) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:52am PST

It was also revealed earlier in the year that the Real Housewives of Dallas cast were unaware that they were filming for the Bravo franchise during the first season. Instead, the show was pitched to them a bit differently and they thought it would be about climbing the social ladder in Dallas, which totally explains why the women were so centered around their causes and attending social events.

Maybe this time around, the Real Housewives of Dallas cast will just throw down the gauntlet and bring the drama since they already know what is expected in order to turn their Season 2 renewal into a Season 3 where they can actually demand a paycheck.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]