NBA News: Salary Cap, Chris Bosh, Larry Sanders, And More

NBA news for this weekend includes updates about the 2018 salary cap, as well as comeback attempts from Chris Bosh and Larry Sanders.

2018 NBA Salary Cap News

The NBA will lower the salary cap projects for the next two seasons, according to Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders.

The projected 2017-18 cap is $102 million while the 2018-19 cap projection calls for $103 million. Furthermore, the luxury tax line next season would be $122 million, while the following year will have a tax line of $125 million.

These figures are an increase from the $94 million salary cap and $113 million tax line for this season. However, they are more modest increases than previously predicted. The reduction comes via the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed to earlier this season.

The cap projections also have an impact on maximum salaries. A player with up to six years of experience can earn a maximum salary of $25 million in the 2017-18 season. Players with seven to nine years of experience can earn a maximum of $30.6 million. Meanwhile, veterans with at least 10 years of experience can earn up to $35.7 million.

In the 2018-19 season, all of those numbers increase. The first-tier of players can earn up to $25.8 million in the 2018-19 season. The figure rises to $30.9 million for players with seven to nine seasons in the NBA. After that, 10-plus season vets can get a maximum of $36.1 million for the season.

Chris Bosh

Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh has not played since last season, and his future has been a constant in NBA rumors and news.

He is still on the Heat’s 15-man roster and that should remain the case. The Heat could remove his current and future cap hits by postponing their decision about waiving Bosh until Feb. 9. The organization would still be on the hook for of his salary, but waiving him would give them financial flexibility.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat do not want to risk Bosh signing somewhere else for the remainder of the season. Hence, they are expected to delay a decision on Bosh’s future until the March 1 deadline. Players waived after March 1 are not eligible to participate in playoff games.

Hoops Rumors cites that Bosh is at little risk to return. The 11-time NBA All-Star is not sure if he wants to attempt a comeback this season. It is also unclear if he will ever get medically cleared to return.

In a January interview, Bosh said he is getting a taste of retirement. The Heat forward is probably not in basketball shape either.

Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game for his entire NBA career.

Larry Sanders

Report: Larry Sanders met with Celtics, will meet with 3 other teams concerning NBA return. https://t.co/DK0uW6z4th pic.twitter.com/OjH9K1Qo4C — theScore (@theScore) February 1, 2017

Former Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders has also been in NBA news due to his recent attempt at a comeback.

Sanders could get a deal with an NBA team by the end of next week, according to Woelfel’s Press Box.

The ex-Bucks big has been training for about six months, per his agent Joel Bell. Sanders is almost mentally and spiritually ready for an NBA return. His agent added that he has received a lot of calls from NBA teams about Sanders, but the Bucks have not contacted him yet.

Sanders has not played since 2015. However, the Bucks will pay him about $1.9 million annually through the 2021-22 season via their stretch provision.

The 2010 No. 15 NBA Draft pick currently lives in Los Angeles. He could potentially land with the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Hornets, or Minnesota Timberwolves.

Interested parties can see Sanders workout and interview in Miami next week. He had already been connected to teams such as Celtics earlier last month.

Sanders averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in his five NBA seasons.

Stay posted for more NBA news about Larry Sanders, Chris Bosh, and the NBA salary cap as the season continues.

