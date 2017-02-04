Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘Santa Clarita Diet’?

As the year 2017 progresses, Netflix continues to add more and more original content to their library. Santa Clarita Diet is the name of a zombie-themed Netflix Original comedy series which was added to the Netflix library yesterday.

Per What’s On Netflix, Netflix subscribers – initially – had a lot of reservations regarding whether or not the series would be any good after the trailers were released. It, however, appears as if subscribers that have had a chance to sink their teeth into the series have given it a thumbs up.

For Netflix subscribers who are working their way through the Netflix Original comedy series – or those who have already binged their way through it – the only question they have is when will Season 2 be added to the library?

First things first – those of you who haven’t had a chance to watch Santa Clarita Diet Season 1 on Netflix yet, you might be wondering what the series is about. Well, this particular Netflix Original comedy stars Drew Barrymore, Skyler Gisondo, Timothy Olyphant, and Liv Hewson. The series, created by Victor Fresco, focuses on married realtors Sheila (played by Drew Barrymore) and Joel (played by Timothy Olyphant). The married couple encounters a really life-changing experience when Drew’s character dies and wakes up as a zombie.

What’s On Netflix describes the series as “quite gruesome” as Drew’s character throws up until she dies and then wakes up to realize she must feast on humans in order to survive. Santa Clarita Diet Season 1 consists of 10 episodes (each of which are 30 minutes long).

Will The Series Be Renewed For Season 2?

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not Santa Clarita Diet will be renewed for a Season 2. What’s On Netflix, however, speculates it is highly unlikely the series would be canceled after just one season. Netflix has made it clear that the company is extremely interested in producing and steaming original content. Furthermore, the two main stars of the series have rather large followings. Typically, Netflix confirms whether an original series is being renewed a month or so after the release.

Why #SantaClaritaDiet is the Drew Barrymore comeback we've been waiting for https://t.co/08oO5I0hx8 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 4, 2017

What’s On Netflix goes on to speculate the only reason Santa Clarita Diet wouldn’t return for Season 2 is if one of the high profile main stars decided to pull out of the show.

When Would Season 2 Of Santa Clarita Diet Be Added To Netflix?

For the most part, Netflix is pretty consistent when it comes to patterns and releases. If Netflix follows a pattern similar to when the company released a new season of Fuller House, fans of Santa Clarita Diet can expect Season 2 roughly six to nine months from now. This means Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet could hit Netflix as early as October/November 2017.

The #SantaClaritaDiet creator Victor Fresco spills on THAT twist! https://t.co/6g554142x6 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 4, 2017

Depending on how long it takes for Netflix to confirm the renewal, however, it is also possible the company decides to release a season annually. Meaning, fans of Santa Clarita Diet would have to wait until January/February 2018 to see Season 2.

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 Be?

Netflix also tends to stay pretty consistent when it comes to the length of a series. What’s On Netflix speculates it is a pretty safe bet Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet will be at least 10 episodes long. It, however, is not uncommon for Netflix to add a few additional episodes after Season 1. So, Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet could be 13 episodes – or possibly longer.

Unfortunately, the details surrounding Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 are nothing more than speculation at this point in time. While it is highly unlikely that Netflix would cancel Santa Clarita Diet after just one season, only time will tell.

Have you watched Santa Clarita Diet yet? Please share your thoughts on this Netflix Original comedy series with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]