Best Movies Coming To Netflix In February 2017

While original content will continue to take the main stage on Netflix during 2017, it does not mean the company will stop signing contracts and obtaining licensed content from other companies. In fact, the February 2017 line-up includes some of the best movies yet. Some of the movies coming to Netflix in February 2017 include children, family, and mature adult films, per Vulture.
Curious as to what movies you will get to enjoy in February 2017 on Netflix? Keep reading to find out what movies Netflix subscribers get to look forward to this month.
Per What’s On Netflix, there has already been a few of the best movies added to Netflix during the first few days of February 2017.
On February 1st the following movies were added to Netflix:
- Around the Block
- Babe
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Back to the Secret Garden
- Balto
- Balto 2: Wolf Quest
- Balto 3: Wings of Change
- Brubaker
- Chauthi Koot
- Contact
- Corpse Bride
- Day Watch
- Desk Set
- Dilwale
- Dreamland
- Finding Dory
- Happy New Year
- Haraamkhor
- Heroes Wanted
- Hija Unica
- Indiscretion
- Invincible
- Knowing
- La Ultima Fiesta
- Lift Me Up
- Lost in Space
- Magic Mike
- Maroon
- Mulholland Dr.
- Project X
- Silver Streak
- Submarine Kid, The
- Sun Belt Express
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
- The Five Heartbeats
- The Longest Day
- The Money Pit
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Third Man
- Twilight
- Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
- Woman in Gold
On February 2nd, there was only one new movie added to the Netflix library:
- Trash Fire
On February 3rd, there were two new movies added to the Netflix library:
- Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
- Imperial Dreams
Per Vulture some of the best movies being added to Netflix for the remainder of February 2017 include:
- Girl Asleep on February 8th
- Clouds of Sils Maria on February 12th
- King Cobra on February 14th
- White Nights on February 14th
- Milk on February 16th
- Sausage Party on February 23rd
Per Esquire, there are also a handful of movies that will be leaving the Netflix library throughout the month of February. If you have any movies that have been collecting dust in your watch list, better make sure none of these movies are on the list! If they are, you better find time to watch them before they get pulled from the library!
Everything That's Coming To & Leaving Netflix in February https://t.co/HGThuYc2B7
— KROQ (@kroq) February 2, 2017
Here’s the official list of what movies are leaving Netflix in February 2017:
On February 13th
- Scary Movie 5
- The Nut Job
On February 15th
- Brothers in War
- Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
- Closure
- Exile Nation: The Plastic People
- Jack Frost
- I Am Not a Hipster
- Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
- Prince of Broadway
- Stephanie in the Water
- The Man on Her Mind
- Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
February 16th
- Santa Claws
- Somewhere
February 17th
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
February 19th
- Problem Child: Leslie Jones
February 28th
- Clueless
In the event that you still can’t find something to watch on Netflix this weekend, the new Netflix original series called Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant was released this week. The series is about married real estate agents whose lives take a weird turn when Drew’s character dies and comes back to life as a zombie.
The real question is – which of the movies from the February 2017 line-up are you most looking forward to watching? Are you disappointed to hear about the movies that are leaving the Netflix library this month? Please share your thoughts on the February 2017 Netflix movie line-up with us in the comments section which can be found down below.
[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]