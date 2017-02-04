Best Movies Coming To Netflix In February 2017

While original content will continue to take the main stage on Netflix during 2017, it does not mean the company will stop signing contracts and obtaining licensed content from other companies. In fact, the February 2017 line-up includes some of the best movies yet. Some of the movies coming to Netflix in February 2017 include children, family, and mature adult films, per Vulture.

Curious as to what movies you will get to enjoy in February 2017 on Netflix? Keep reading to find out what movies Netflix subscribers get to look forward to this month.

Per What’s On Netflix, there has already been a few of the best movies added to Netflix during the first few days of February 2017.

On February 1st the following movies were added to Netflix:

Around the Block

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Back to the Secret Garden

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Brubaker

Chauthi Koot

Contact

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Dilwale

Dreamland

Finding Dory

Happy New Year

Haraamkhor

Heroes Wanted

Hija Unica

Indiscretion

Invincible

Knowing

La Ultima Fiesta

Lift Me Up

Lost in Space

Magic Mike

Maroon

Mulholland Dr.

Project X

Silver Streak

Submarine Kid, The

Sun Belt Express

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Longest Day

The Money Pit

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Third Man

Twilight

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Woman in Gold

On February 2nd, there was only one new movie added to the Netflix library:

Trash Fire

On February 3rd, there were two new movies added to the Netflix library:

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams

Per Vulture some of the best movies being added to Netflix for the remainder of February 2017 include:

Girl Asleep on February 8th

Clouds of Sils Maria on February 12th

King Cobra on February 14th

White Nights on February 14 th

Milk on February 16th

Sausage Party on February 23rd

Per Esquire, there are also a handful of movies that will be leaving the Netflix library throughout the month of February. If you have any movies that have been collecting dust in your watch list, better make sure none of these movies are on the list! If they are, you better find time to watch them before they get pulled from the library!

Everything That's Coming To & Leaving Netflix in February https://t.co/HGThuYc2B7 — KROQ (@kroq) February 2, 2017

Here’s the official list of what movies are leaving Netflix in February 2017:

On February 13th

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

On February 15th

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16th

Santa Claws

Somewhere

February 17th

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19th

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28th

Clueless

In the event that you still can’t find something to watch on Netflix this weekend, the new Netflix original series called Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant was released this week. The series is about married real estate agents whose lives take a weird turn when Drew’s character dies and comes back to life as a zombie.

The real question is – which of the movies from the February 2017 line-up are you most looking forward to watching? Are you disappointed to hear about the movies that are leaving the Netflix library this month? Please share your thoughts on the February 2017 Netflix movie line-up with us in the comments section which can be found down below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]