Typically, bridesmaids are responsible for planning the bachelorette party. This includes everything from exploring party ideas to find the perfect theme to covering all the expenses. Fortunately, there are a lot of fun booze free ideas to consider if you are planning a bachelorette party for a bride who doesn’t like alcohol.

Plan a Camping Trip

This is one of those booze free bachelorette party ideas that isn’t going to be perfect for everyone. If you are planning a party for a bride who likes to spend time outdoors, then this might be perfect. If the bride, however, doesn’t like the outdoors – you might want to skip this one and move on to some of the other ideas below.

A camping trip certainly isn’t a traditional idea when it comes to a bachelorette party, but who said all the ideas had to be glamorous? A camping trip could be just want the bride-to-be needs to relax. The key to having fun on the camping trip is making sure you bring a few girls who actually have a little camping experience.

An Old-School Sleepover

If funds are tight, there is no reason why you have to go anywhere to have a bachelorette party. Just plan a sleepover at someone’s house. Just make sure the bride-to-be actually enjoyed having sleepovers when she was growing up. Otherwise, this is going to be another one of those ideas you will want to skip over!

Turn The Party Into a Learning Experience

Consider turning the party into a learning experience and plan a cooking class, pole dancing class, or even a pottery class. As far as ideas goes, this one works best when you think about what the bride-to-be is interested in. Is there something she’s always wanted to learn how to do?

Poker Night

Who says you have to go all the way to Vegas to enjoy some card games and gambling? After you create a guest list, you can make a list of snacks and beverages everyone wants. As an added bonus, you can gamble with items other than money. This way you still get to enjoy the thrill of gambling without actually losing any money. While Halloween-style poker is usually geared towards children, there’s no reason you couldn’t purchase a few bags of candy for everyone to use to gamble with during poker night.

Spa Day

As far as bachelorette party ideas go, a spa day is almost never a bad idea. Getting married is stressful for the bride – and usually some of the bridesmaids too! A spa day may be just what the bride needs to unwind and relax. Spa days, however, can get a little expensive. So, keep that in mind if you decide to go with this option.

How Much Do Bachelorette Parties Usually Cost?

Per Ever After Guide, how much a bachelorette party is going to cost depends largely on which of the many party ideas you decide to go with. Going with a simple and casual bachelorette party idea can end up costing between $20 and $30. Choosing one of the more elaborate party ideas, however, can cost as much as $150 per person.

Per Brides, what time of the year a wedding is planned also tends to be a factor when it comes to expenses. Spring and fall are considered to be peak wedding seasons – so booking a traditional venue for the bachelorette party will be more expensive during this months. During the winter months, on the other hand, booking a venue will usually be a little cheaper. The only exception to this is December, because a lot of brides like to have weddings during the holidays.

As you can see, there are a lot of booze free ideas to consider when planning a bachelorette party. These ideas also tend to range in how much they cost as well. Do you have an interesting booze free bachelorette party idea not in this list? Please share it with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by kowit1982/ShutterStock]