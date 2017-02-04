Here’s What Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Best Girl’ From Titanic Looks Like 20 Years On

Since Titanic is the second most successful film to ever be released, everyone associated with the romantic drama can legitimately claim to be a part of history.

That was always going to be the case when it came down to the actress that played Cora Cartmell, who was one of the most popular cult characters from Titanic because of just how adorable she was throughout the film.

She didn’t just point out how large the RMS Titanic was right at the start of the film, but she also got to dance with none other than Jack Dawson, aka Leonardo DiCaprio, down in the third-class part of the ship. Unfortunately for Cora Cartmell, Kate Winslet’s Rose then cruelly cut in and interrupted her dance with Jack. Ever the gentlemen, though, Jack Dawson made sure to turn to Cora and say, “You’re still my best girl, Cora.” Cora still gave Rose some subtle shade for stepping in and stealing Jack from her, though.

But whatever happened to the girl that played Cora in Titanic? Well, thanks to the wonders of the world wide web, and Alexandrea Owens’ Facebook and Instagram accounts, you can see that she is still in the entertainment industry, and is working as an actress. However, as her recent post proved, she still looks back fondly on her work on Titanic.

Because 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of Titanic, there has been increased focus on the film and those that starred in it. Which is why Alexandrea Owens recently sat down to talk to Buzz Feed, via Metro, about her time working on Titanic. But rather than having a series of scandalous anecdotes and secrets about Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and director James Cameron, Alexandrea Owens admitted that she just mostly remembers drawing with Leo. From the sound of things they were rather dark images, too.

Sitting with Leonardo DiCaprio, and we were drawing in his sketchbook.. it was three hours [of takes] and, in between, just hanging out and drawing pictures with Leo. If I remember correctly, we were drawing the world, and we were drawing the rain, which was God crying. I have this really weird memory of that.

The above story comes from when Alexandrea Owens and Leonardo DiCaprio were shooting a scene that was ultimately deleted from Titanic, which saw Jack holding a picture he drew of Cora and her father. In this scene Cora even calls him “Uncle Jack,” proving that they forged a tight bond. Sadly, another deleted scene showed that Cora and her parents drowned during the sinking of the Titanic because they were trapped in third class.

But even though Titanic was released 20-years ago, and she was just eight when she was cast, Alexandrea Owens admitted that she is still recognized as Cora Cartmell by a few people.

I’ve had a couple people recognize me in the past few years. I went to a bar with some friends, recently, for example; our server came by, took our drink orders, and when she came back with them, she said, ‘ I have a really weird question for you.’ Yes, she asked me if I was in Titanic, and she full-on said to me, ‘I was going to walk up to you and just say, ‘You’re still my best girl, Cora,’ but I didn’t want to be wrong and then feel like an idiot.’ But I really wish she had, because that would have made my entire life.

But Alexandrea Owens is now hoping to branch out from Titanic and forge her own career, as she is dabbling in “writing sketch comedy,” is looking to start producing in the near future, while she is also “in the process of writing a novel.”

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]