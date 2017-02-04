‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Won’t Listen To Ali Simms’ Doctor’s Advice?

Is Leah Messer failing to comply with the orders of her disabled daughter’s doctor?

According to a new report, Leah Messer is already in “hot water” for not following the orders of her daughter Ali Simms’ doctors, and in a new sneak peek at Teen Mom 2, she doesn’t seem to have changed her behavior.

During a conversation with her friend Maddy at a Bar-B-Que, Leah Messer opens up about her daughter’s struggles with muscular dystrophy.

“I’ve been trying to make her use it as much as possible,” Leah Messer said about Ali’s wheelchair, via Radar Online. “I feel like she should have that option, like I’m not going to tell her, ‘No, you can’t walk.’ You’ve got to be out of your f**king mind! I’m not going to tell my child that if she wants to.”

Leah Messer and Corey Simms welcomed their daughter Ali, along with her twin sister, Aleeah, in late 2009 and got married the following year.

As Leah Messer explained, 7-year-old Ali has a tendency to “overdo” her walking capabilities. So, as her mother, Leah Messer has a responsibility to make sure that she isn’t pushing herself too far.

Radar Online went on to reveal that Ali’s doctors have told Leah Messer and her first husband, Corey Simms, that Ali’s condition may worsen around this age and cause her to fall often.

“I think that [Ali] needs to have [a] power wheelchair all the time,” the child’s doctor advised last year during an episode. “Her strength is still quite decent, but once she’s getting to age seven, then gradually, the maturity affects her. Then she may very slowly get weaker.”

Leah Messer and Corey Simms were married for just months when they parted ways after Messer admitted to cheating on Simms with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, just days before they wed. Then, years later, after struggling to find out what exactly Ali was suffering from, they discovered she was dealing with muscular dystrophy, which may ultimately lead her to need a wheelchair full-time.

For now, however, Leah Messer is hoping to keep Ali on her feet.

“No matter what, I may never see the decline that they see. I guess I’ll handle that when it comes,” Leah Messer explained on camera. “She’s gonna do whatever she wants to do, you can’t look into the future and tell.”

After parting ways with Corey Simms in 2011, Leah Messer began dating Jeremy Calvert and in 2012, after suffering a tragic miscarriage that January, they got married. One year later, in February 2013, Messer and Calvert welcomed their daughter Adalynn, now 4.

Sadly, after just under three years of marriage, Leah Messer was put on blast by her now-ex-husband, Calvert, after he allegedly caught her cheating on him with Kidd. After telling fans he was planning to file for divorce on Twitter, he and Messer parted ways and their divorce was made official in July 2015.

Since splitting from Calvert, Leah Messer has been linked to her personal trainer, T.R. Dues, but for the past several months, she appears to have been single.

In addition to focusing on her children, Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn, in recent months, Leah Messer has also returned to school, which she recently announced to her fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter.

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]