Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Together: Does Markle Want To Leave Trump’s U.S.?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the couple that the world just “can’t get enough of.” Hollywood Life shares that Prince Harry and Meghan looked “smitten with each other” on a recent date night in London, and royal family fans are totally smitten with the adorable couple.

The royal prince and the Suits actress are “practically living together,” according to a Markle insider who spoke to The Sun. Because Meghan is on a long break from filming Suits in Toronto, “she is free to spend all her time with Harry,” the source told the outlet. For five weeks, Meghan and Prince Harry have been “inseparable.”

Meghan is staying with Harry at his cottage at Kensington Palace, where Kate Middleton and Prince William are putting up a privacy hedge. The couple are now “happy to be seen” together in public and were even snapped holding hands for the first time since the news of their romance broke last year.

Fans are beginning to wonder if there’s more to Markle’s decision to have “virtually moved in” with Prince Harry than the obvious reason that the lovebirds want to spend every minute in each other’s company. Before the U.S. election that saw Donald Trump elected to the presidency, Markle, 35, said that she would seriously considering leaving the country if Trump became president.

Now, Trump is the president, and Prince Harry and Meghan appear to be trying out the everyday details of royal life together. It almost looks as if Markle’s threat to leave her birth country might be real, especially since she and Prince Harry are taking their relationship to “the next level.”

“She cooks for him, he pops out to the gym and they’re just enjoying hanging out. She’s really putting down roots.”

Neither Meghan nor her prince look favorably on President Trump. According to The Sun,Prince Harry has been outspoken about his condemnation of President Trump. He’s called Trump a “moron” and said that it’s “terrifying he had been elected.”

“Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights.”

After silence for 244 years on American presidents, #Trump proves so rancid the Royal Family speaks up. https://t.co/C8virKjhB4 — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) February 3, 2017

Meghan’s fans would love to see the romance turn into a royal engagement for Prince William’s little brother, and royal family followers would be delighted to have another wedding to look forward to after Pippa Middleton’s May wedding.

Suits watchers have already had a glimpse of their favorite actress as a bride and can’t wait to see Meghan in a wedding dress with Prince Harry at her side. Hollywood Life points out that there are already “multiple reports that Prince Harry is going to put a ring on it in 2017.”

Harry and Meghan have kept to the royal tradition of saying nothing, and remaining totally “hush-hush about their picture perfect romance,” but the royal engagement rumors just keep getting stronger.

Breaking News! An American Princess in England. Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan. News Source: OK! Magazine — Victor Oh (@VictorOhAuthor) January 26, 2017

Bookmakers are lowering the odds that Prince Harry will pop the question to Markle in 2017.

@WilliamHill have slashed the price of #PrinceHarry getting engaged to his girlfriend Meghan Markle in 2017 from 3/1 into 5/4 — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) February 4, 2017

What do you think of Meghan’s decision to move in with Prince Harry while she’s on holiday from Suits? Do you think Markle is serious about getting away from Donald Trump? Or are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just taking the opportunity to see if they are well-matched enough to announce their engagement?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS]