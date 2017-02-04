NFL Honors 2017: TV Time, Channel, Live Stream, And Top Nominees For Awards Show

The NFL Honors 2017 will take place just a night ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup, with a talented group of nominees competing for the various awards. Among those nominated are a pair of talented Dallas Cowboys rookies as well as Sunday’s opposing quarterbacks for the big game in Houston, Texas. Trophies will be handed out in multiple categories for offense, defense, rookie performances, coaching, and comebacks. The latest awards program will also reveal to viewers which former NFL stars will become part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Luckily, there are ways to watch tonight’s show live, whether on television or live streaming, as the awards are handed out.

On Sunday the Super Bowl 51 live game will be under the spotlight and it could feature several big award winners as part of the competition. According to NJ.com, tonight’s NFL awards show will pay tribute to the past season’s top pro football performances including the coveted NFL MVP award. There have been widespread opinions over which player should take the trophy after the 2016 NFL campaign, with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and New England Patriots QB Tom Brady among top nominees. Also up for the award will be Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who led his team to a miraculous surge into the playoffs, and Cowboys rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott. Also nominated are QB Derek Carr of the Raiders and RB Le’Veon Bell from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ryan is the top favorite to win tonight’s award according to Bleacher Report, with Rodgers and Ryan just below him in terms of their chances to win.

It will also be interesting to see who takes home this year’s prize for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Both Dallas Cowboys rookies, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, seem to have made cases for the award during the season. However, it’s more likely that Elliott will get the win based on his work on the ground this past season. The rookie out of Ohio State led the league in average yards per game, with 125 averaged over the course of the season. That particular stat edged out fifth-year player Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers who had a superb season. Joining Elliott and Prescott as nominees are Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Awards will be given out for the AP Defensive Rookie and AP Defensive Player of the Year as well. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa leads all rookie nominees with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey a potential winner. The Rams could also have this year’s top defensive player if defensive tackle Aaron Donald edges out his fellow nominees in a close race. They’ll include linebacker Vic Beasley of the Falcons, LB Von Miller from the Broncos, LB Khalil Mack of the Raiders, and safety Landon Collins from the Giants.

Coming off an achilles tear, @Kold91 was a BEAST.

11.5 sacks and 5 FFs. Will he win Comeback POY? #NFLHonors https://t.co/ceG3y7AHPl — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2017

While some professional athletes might quote the LL Cool J line, “Don’t call it a comeback, I’ve been here for years,” the NFL still has an award for the top comeback over the past season. This award recognizes the best resurgence by a football star for their latest campaign. Leading the nominees is the Green Bay Packers’ Jordy Nelson who was key in his team’s late postseason run. Nelson is considered a close favorite over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell, who also helped propel his team into the playoffs and was sorely missed due to a groin injury in the championship game. Also among the nominees for this category will be Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray, San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, and defensive end Cameron Wake of the Miami Dolphins.

There will also be an award given out to the top coach from the 2016-17 NFL season. Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is considered a favorite, with the Patriots’ Bill Belichick and the Falcons’ Dan Quinn right behind him on the list of nominees. New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio round out the list of contenders. Could Quinn possibly come up with an upset win to foreshadow another upset win the next day? Garrett seems to be the top choice, but anything’s possible.

In addition to all of the awards handed out, there will be other major recognitions made as part of tonight’s show. The Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced during the NFL Honors 2017 show, revealing who will become enshrined in Canton, Ohio later on this year. Among this year’s finalists are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis, former wide receiver Terrell Owens, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, and former Rams/49ers receiver Isaac Bruce. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner is also among those on the list of candidates.

Saturday night’s NFL Honors 2017 show goes live at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Keegan-Michael Key of “Key & Peel” fame will host the latest awards show. Television viewers can catch the two-hour show on FOX affiliate channels around the country. To watch the NFL Honors 2017 live streaming online feed, viewers will need to log into the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps which will require a valid cable or satellite provider account. The Fox Sports Go apps are available for a variety of Android, iOS, smart TV, streaming media and game devices.

Will you be watching tonight’s NFL Honors 2017 show live? Will Matt Ryan walk away with the MVP award ahead of his appearance in Sunday’s Super Bowl 51?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]