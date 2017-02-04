Super Bowl 2017: Kickoff Time, Halftime Performers, And More

Super Bowl 2017 in Houston is right around the corner. This article will outline everything you need to know about the Super Bowl so whether you’re hosting a party, bringing an appetizer to a friend’s house, or keeping an eye out for the commercials, you will be ready.

1. Kickoff for Super Bowl 2017 will be at 5:30 E.T. on FOX. The game will be taking place in NRG stadium in Houston, TX. The game will feature the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams have been to the Super Bowl before, but the Atlanta Falcons have never won a Super Bowl. Should they win, it will certainly be an upset since the New England Patriots are this year’s favored team. The New England Patriots are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who already has four Super Bowl rings in his legacy.

2. The famous halftime show this year will feature Lady Gaga. Many rumors are circling around about what songs she will sing and what kind of show it will be as well as if any other artists will be featured. However, there is a rumor that the Super Bowl show will feature hundreds of drones flying inside the stadium although there is a temporary ban on flying drones around the building within a set radius for security reasons. Many people remember the last time the Super Bowl was in Houston: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake were featured during the half-time show.

3. What about the odds to win the Super Bowl? Super Bowl 51 with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is just hours away. The American Gaming Association projects U.S. residents alone will wager $4.7 billion on the Super Bowl in 2017. That number is only for the bets placed in the United States with many more placing a wager around the world.

If you are willing to place a wager like millions of your neighbors it may be time to double down on the New England Patriots. They have been here before with their famous quarterback and coach: Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The dynamic duo have led the team to multiple victories. The Patriots are currently a three-point favorite to win yet another Super Bowl.

4. The Super Bowl is the most watched televised event each year. So how much does a commercial cost? According to Variety, Fox is charging marketers about $5 million to $5.5 million for a 30-second ad in 2017. For comparison, a 30-second commercial in the World Series last year cost only about $500,000. Popular commercials that often catch everyone’s attention always include Doritos, the Budweiser Clydesdale horses, and popular car brands like Ford. Many people will remember the golden retriever puppy featured in 2015’s Budweiser commercial, and the Doritos singing contests from years prior. This year’s commercials are sure to entertain, but be wary: there will certainly be some political themes as well.

Super Bowl 51 will surely be an exciting game. The last and only time that the Atlanta Falcons went to the Super Bowl, they lost to the Denver Broncos in 1999. The New England Patriots went to last year’s Super Bowl and lost also to the Denver Broncos. The Patriots will be looking for redemption, but everyone loves an underdog, so there is no telling who will win this Sunday night. Win or lose, Americans across the country are always able to come together over the Super Bowl. With the exception of the Falcons fans and the Patriots fans, everyone else will be cheering together. After a polarized event like last month’s inauguration, the Super Bowl will hopefully be a refreshing change of pace.

