Super Bowl LI: Former President George H.W. Bush Will Be In Charge Of Coin Toss

Super Bowl LI is now only one day away. Before the Super Bowl is played on Sunday night, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife and former first lady, Barbara Bush, will be in charge of the coin toss, the Los Angeles Times reported.

President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush are 92 and 91 years of age, respectively. The couple recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary, according to the Huntington Post. President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush were married on January 6, 1945, making them the “longest-married couple in presidential history,” per the Huffington Post. They are closely followed by President Jimmy Carter and his wife and former first lady, Rosalynn Carter, who were married the following year.

The former president and first lady have also been in the news due to health concerns as of late. They were recently treated for their conditions at the same hospital in Houston.

According to TIME, Barbara Bush had been undergoing treatment for bronchitis and was released after a five-day stay. President George H.W. Bush was just released from the hospital just days ago, on January 30. He had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia for over two weeks.

Due to their health conditions, the couple was also unable to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017. However, President George H.W. Bush, also known as President Bush 41, did send President Trump a letter in which he explained why he couldn’t be there and also wished him the best, according to NPR. President George H.W. Bush and Barbara’s oldest son, President George W. Bush, did attend the inauguration along with his wife and former first lady, Laura Bush.

Super Bowl LI, a game which will feature the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, will also be in President George H.W. Bush’s neck of the woods this year. Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the home playing field of the Houston Texans. The Bushes currently reside in Houston, according to CBS News.

President George H.W. Bush recently posted a GIF on his Twitter account, which shows a spinning coin along with a caption that reads “Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl.” Also visible in the GIF is a photograph of President George H.W. Bush and Barbara.

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017

In a video tweeted from the official Twitter account of ABC News‘ “This Week” program, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush during a press conference. Goodell says that the two were first approached about the subject of participating in the Super Bowl last December, before the news of their health scares.

Despite their recent hospitalizations, Goodell was also able to confirm the news of their involvement during the pre-game ceremony for Super Bowl LI.

NFL Commission Roger Goodell says George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush will perform the coin toss at the Super Bowl: “We’re honored to have them.” pic.twitter.com/7JsXvyGk2I — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 1, 2017

“I’ve heard from both of them and they’re excited and anxious to be here, ” Goodell said during the press conference. “We’re honored to have them. I think it will be a great way to start the [Super Bowl].”

ABC also recently reported that the first photograph of President George H.W. Bush since his release from the hospital has now surfaced on the internet. In a tweet sent out by NFL senior vice president of communication Greg Aiello, the former President is seen with his nephew Joe Ellis, who is the president of the Denver Broncos football team.

Broncos President Joe Ellis with his Uncle George from Houston who will toss the coin Sunday prior to #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2GbUfnpEG5 — Greg Aiello (@gregaiello) February 3, 2017

Super Bowl LI is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to CBS Sports. Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem, and Lady Gaga will perform at the halftime show for Super Bowl LI.

Super Bowl LI will mark a record-setting seventh Super Bowl appearance for quarterback Tom Brady and head-coach Bill Belichick. Brady has won four of those seven Super Bowls, and if he and the Patriots win Super Bowl LI, he will be the only quarterback in NFL history to have won five Super Bowls.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]