Donald Trump’s Face And Name On Heroin Packets – Florida AG To Send One To Trump

Donald Trump’s image and name were found stamped on packets of heroin, the drug that’s taking lives in epidemic proportions across this nation. The packets bearing the name of the president were confiscated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. They were found donning an image of a Donald Trump-likeness, along with Donald Trump’s name. The heroin packets were confiscated just in time, as they appeared ready for street sales.

As the Washington Post reports, heroin, like cocaine and marijuana, have been given many nicknames in the past. The newest name given to heroin in Florida is Donald Trump. The packets not only had a picture of Trump, but his name was also stamped on the small packages of the potentially deadly drugs.

@HernandoSheriff says this is the largest heroin bust in county history. This packet has @realDonaldTrump face on it @BN9 pic.twitter.com/EN7qT3XeK3 — Leah Masuda BN9 (@LeahMasuda) February 3, 2017

The drug dealers who donned the heroin packages with the image likeness and name of Trump got a seething shout-out from the very angry Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Along with citing Trump as the new president who is adamant to stop the heroin epidemic, she offered up a harsh warning to the drug dealer.

There were 5,500 packages confiscated in all, with many bearing the name and likeness of the president. This did not amuse Bondi at all. She had a warning for all the drug dealers and was sure to reprimand this latest one for his handy work.

Bondi said, “All I want to say to this drug dealer is, ‘Big mistake by putting the president’s picture on this,” She continued by saying, “Big mistake. Because he is going to be our most fierce advocate in taking this junk off of our streets. Can you believe this? Big mistake.”

Bondi vowed to get one of the packages to Trump at the close of the case so he can put the heroin package in the Oval Office so he can look at it and be reminded of all the good work he is doing. Bondi talked to the media from the Hernando County Emergency Operations Center on Friday, which is where she revealed the packages to the press.

While some of the drugs had Trump’s image and name stamped on the packet, there was also another name on some of the other packages. That name was Pablo Escobar, the Columbian kingpin of cocaine. The authorities have no idea why the drug dealers would use Donald Trump’s name and image on the packages they used to wrap heroin in.

The Washington Posts asks, was this done as a political message? Or was this done as a possible joke? No one knows for sure, but the authorities have made an arrest in the case. The arrest came about after a six-month local investigation into drug dealing.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man for bringing the drugs into Hernando County. Kelvin Scott Johnson is charged with heroin trafficking and cocaine possession, along with driving with a suspended license. He is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Hernando County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said just ten percent of the packages confiscated could have created 500 new Florida addicts if they got into the hands of new heroin users. The packages had a street value somewhere between $50,000 to $100,000, depending upon the price the dealer set when selling them to users.

Johnson had just returned from a trip to the northeast when police pulled him over for a traffic stop. This is when they found the 5,500 packages of heroin in his car. Johnson is accused of purchasing the drugs in the northeastern part of the country and then sending the drugs back to Florida.

Police officers were alerted by a postal worker who had intercepted one of the packages, sparking a six month investigation into Johnson’s coming and goings. The monitoring of his movements eventually paid off. Police got the packages of heroin off the street and more than likely saved a few lives in doing so as heroin overdose deaths are rising greatly in the country today.

