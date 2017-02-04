Milo Ventimiglia On Future ‘Gilmore Girls’: Fans ‘Shouldn’t Get So Greedy’

Milo Ventimiglia has clearly moved on from his Gilmore Girls past. Ventimiglia, who currently stars as Jack Pearson on NBC’s hit drama This Is Us, told Variety that while he would consider doing more episodes of the Netflix revival, he questions why fans won’t just let the show end already.

Gilmore Girls originally ran for seven seasons, from 2000 to 2007, before a four-part limited revival, titled A Year In the Life, debuted out on Netflix late last year. Milo Ventimiglia played Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) on-and-off boyfriend, Jess Mariano, on the series.

jess and rory | gilmore girls pic.twitter.com/Duf2mJ0Pum — kara (@sloansavery) January 5, 2017

Ventimiglia said if more episodes of the revival were ordered by Netflix, he would consider a return out of respect for the show’s creators, Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino.

“If Dan Palladino or Amy Sherman-Palladino ever called me, of course,” Milo said of the chances of him ever reprising the role as Jess on the series. “They are the reason why I show up. Amy created Jess, and I loved speaking her words.”

But Milo Ventimiglia continued with:

“But I do kind of feel like audiences shouldn’t get so greedy. They were given a last serving of pie — why don’t we just leave it at that?”

Not only does Milo hint that viewers were given a gift with the revival, but he says he doesn’t even think about what the characters are doing now, even with the cliffhanger ending that had Rory telling her mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she’s pregnant. When asked if he has a theory on who the father of Rory’s baby could be, Milo Ventimiglia shut the question down.

“No, nor have I spent any time wondering,” Milo told Variety.

“Let me be real honest: When I worked on the show, that was my present but that’s 13 years in the rearview for me now so I don’t spend what little free time I have wondering about the baby of a past TV flame.”

#hollywood Milo Ventimiglia Doesn’t Think There Should Be More ‘Gilmore Girls’: Let’s Not Get ‘Greedy’ https://t.co/ulAUJHd6cP pic.twitter.com/uJRfV6JK4k — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) February 3, 2017

Milo Ventimiglia previously made his feelings known about impatient Gilmore Girls audiences. Just ahead of Netflix revival in November, Milo told Entertainment Weekly the fan theories about the characters were out of control.

“I think it’s amazing [that the fans] are excited, but the second the show ended… everybody’s imagination went wild,” Milo said.

“Just watch,” Ventimiglia told fans. “And appreciate that you’re getting four more — 10 years later.’ That’s the thing that’s kind of bananas to me. The show ended nine years ago, and audiences are getting more. I think people just need to sit and wait and see what happens.”

Ventimiglia also said he never looked back when he originally wrapped the role of Jess more than a decade ago.

“I didn’t,” Milo told EW. “The second I stepped off the show, Jess got on a bus and he left for California… Everything happened the way it was supposed to happen with Jess. I never dreamed up a different scenario or wondered what was going to happen, or even thought about what his book was about.”

Still, the actor admitted that he cares about the show and that he would always be there for the Gilmore Girls creators.

“I stayed close with Dan and Amy for years, and to me, I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, I’ll be there, ‘”Milo said. “Absolutely. I don’t care if I’m doing a movie in Tunisia, if I’m filming Star Wars wherever, I will show up for this, because I care about it.'”

Take a look at the video below to see Milo Ventimiglia in the Gilmore Girls revival.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]