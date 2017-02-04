Fans Still Want Undertaker Vs. John Cena At ‘WrestleMania 33’, WWE Survey Says

As far as we know, the rumored match between The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 33 is off the table. But that’s apparently the match the WWE Universe wants to see ‘Taker take part in come April 2 in Orlando, with Cena way ahead of several other potential opponents in an ongoing WWE.com poll.

The topic of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 33 opponent has been the subject of much debate practically since last year’s WrestleMania 32 pay-per-view, which saw the “Deadman” beat Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell steel cage match. And for quite some time, it looked like the most likely scenario would have been The Undertaker vs. John Cena, with their WrestleMania 33 match possibly marking ‘Taker’s swan song as an active wrestler. But several publications, including Wrestling Inc., wrote last month that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had changed his mind on the match, as he’s thinking of things on a long-term, rather than short-term basis.

Those reports had cited Dave Meltzer’s respected Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and so did more recent ones that are now pointing to The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 33 opponent being Roman Reigns. According to WhatCulture, WWE wants this match to serve as a “passing of the torch” moment from a veteran legend to a present-day star, and possibly the solidification of Reigns’ status as WWE’s “new top dog.” But with fans likely to loudly boo Roman, there’s a possibility he may initially be turned heel before WWE focuses on making him the company’s number one babyface wrestler.

So how many fans are hoping to see Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 33, and how many would rather see ‘Taker vs Reigns? By the looks of things, a good percentage of fans want the former, while only a few want the latter. According to WWE.com’s poll, which asks fans “Which Superstar do you most want to see step in the ring with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33?”, 35 percent want the Deadman to go up against Cena – that’s a considerable share of the WWE Universe wanting the company to push forward with its original plans.

Another top SmackDown Live Superstar, AJ Styles, is currently second place on the poll, taking up 26 percent of the votes, though it’s not too likely anymore that WWE will want to book the “Phenomenal One” against The Undertaker – rumors currently suggest Styles vs. Shane McMahon taking place at WrestleMania 33. Even less likely is ‘Taker vs. Goldberg, though 15 percent of respondents still went with that as their choice.

Cena, Styles, and Goldberg are the only three wrestlers with a double-digit share in the WWE.com poll, and that leaves Roman Reigns a very distant fourth, with 6 percent believing he should be The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 33 opponent. Other named wrestlers in the poll include Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman (3 percent each), and Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin (2 percent). Six percent chose the “Other” option on the survey, preferring someone else as their desired opponent for The Undertaker.

Whether fans will actually get to see ‘Taker vs. Cena at WrestleMania 33 is a completely different question altogether. Talking about the rumored plans for Cena at ‘Mania, rumors point to the current WWE Champion teaming up with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on the husband-and-wife tandem of The Miz and Maryse. The Inquisitr also wrote this week that Cena may also propose to Nikki at WrestleMania, which, together with the rumored mixed tag team match, may mark her send-off before she announces her in-ring retirement.

There’s still little less than two months remaining before WWE’s top Superstars show their stuff on the “grandest stage of them all.” So while The Undertaker vs. John Cena is a WrestleMania 33 longshot due to recent events, we can’t completely discount the possibility of WWE giving in to what the fans apparently want.

[Featured Image by WWE]