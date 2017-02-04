‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Gloria Accuses Jack Of Sexual Harassment?

Young and Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead during the week of February 6 on the CBS soap opera. Gloria (Judith Chapman) is on a warpath after Jack (Peter Bergman) backed out of the Jabot job offer. She feels as if he owes her and will not rest until she gets the job she deserves.

According to the February 13 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Gloria believes that she is worthy of a job at Jabot for helping Jack invest into Fenmore’s, even if she didn’t directly secure the deal as promised.

“Gloria put her neck on the line for Jack. She knew that making a deal with him was like making a deal with the devil but jack turned on her like a scorpion and stung her. Now, Gloria doesn’t care anymore about Jack’s needs. As far as Jack’s concerned, she is out to get him anyway she can.”

Gloria Accuses Jack Of Sexual Harassment

Young and Restless spoilers suggest that Gloria intends to get her payback by accusing Jack of committing a shameful act. She shows up at GC Buzz and tapes an exclusive interview in which she claims that Jack used his position and power to seduce her for a business deal, then he pushed her aside. Of course, they distorted Gloria’s face and voice. No one but Jack knows that it is Gloria. The rest of Genoa City believes his sexual harassment accusers is named Clarissa.

“She came back to town with nothing and she’s been betrayed so many times. I think her attitude is when you’ve lost everything, you have nothing to lose anymore and everything to gain at this point. This is personal and this time, she can’t let this slide.”

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Gloria lies to GC Buzz, by stating that she was an innocent party in her business deal with Jack. She tells her version of the truth and claims that they had an arrangement.

“She had Jack had an agreement about offering her a job at Jabot. They had sex after that, and he didn’t want anything more to do with her,” Young and Restless actor Judith Chapman explained.

“Gloria does believe that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Jack are a good partnership and Gloria would love to get a position at Jabot. That was her late husband’s company and John (Jerry Douglas) wanted her to be a part of it.”

Gloria May Have Ruined Her Relationship With Her Family

Young and Restless spoilers tease that Gloria may have damaged her relationship with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren by partnering up with Jack. They have every reason to be upset with her. Even so, Gloria isn’t thinking about her family; she is only out for herself, at this point.

Over the years, her family has disappointed her many times so right now; she is only thinking about herself. Gloria has nowhere else to go, and her sons have practically thrown her out of their homes. They don’t include her in their lives and treat her as if she’s a nuisance to them.

Jack May Have No Other Choice But To Give In

Jack finds Gloria at the GCAC celebrating. Young and Restless spoilers state that Jack finds it strange that she is happy and inquires about why she is celebrating. The last thing he knew she was quite upset about being iced out of a position at Jabot. Gloria pulls out her tablet and shows Jack her interview with GC Buzz. He realizes that Gloria went to the tabloid about their failed deal.

Young and Restless spoilers indicate that it doesn’t take Jack long to realize that he may have to cave to Gloria’s demands, but worries how he will rationalize hiring her to his sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Young and Restless fans, do you think Jack will offer Gloria a job at Jabot? If so, how will Ashley react to the news that she will have to work with both Gloria and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni)?

