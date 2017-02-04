Kailyn Lowry Gets Slammed By Haters, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Fights Back

Kailyn Lowry has been under serious scrutiny since announcing she was getting divorced from Javi Marroquin. The couple met while she was filming Teen Mom 2, and their wedding was filmed for the show. After a few years of marriage, the two decided divorce was the right option. All of this snowballed downhill at the beginning of 2016 when Lowry announced she had experienced a miscarriage and that it was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their relationship.

The Teen Mom 2 cameras film everything several months in advance. Javi Marroquin returned home last summer but the footage of his interaction with Kailyn Lowry and Isaac and Lincoln is just now airing. Rumors had been circulating that she was cheating on her husband while he was deployed, along with some various rumors about him being unfaithful as well. No one knows the real story, but as fans are seeing it play out, Isaac is incredibly upset by the way things are going down between his mom and step-father. According to Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry is going to hear about her argument with Javi Marroquin from ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. For the sake of Issac, he is fed up.

Fans have been really harsh with their words for Kailyn Lowry. They have called her every vulgar name you can think of, bashing her parenting skills in the process. After watching this happen for several weeks, even after Javi Marroquin asked the fans to back off, Lowry finally decided to stand up for herself. She took to her blog to write an open letter to the haters who have been bullying her online. Of course, there has also been backlash with that as well. No matter what Lowry does at this point, it will not change the public opinion of her that has been formed.

It appears that Kailyn Lowry will be leaving Teen Mom 2 at some point. Right now, it is what she considers to be her job but once she is done with school, there will be no more reality television for her. She has lived her life in front of the public for several years now, and she is pretty much done at his point. Her current relationship is being scrutinized after last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 made it look like she was running around behind Javi Marroquin’s back. Fans of the show knew there would be a lot of drama regarding the divorce and split up, but the way Isaac is handling it is heartbreaking.

Over the last several months, there have been plenty of rumors about Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. It was confirmed the two did film Marriage Boot Camp, but it was to work on their communication, not to rekindle their love. They have both moved on and it seems that things have been worked through regarding dating again. Marroquin had been dating someone but the relationship ended recently, and it is reported that Lowry is still dating the man that was seen at her home last week on Teen Mom 2.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion will be taped soon, and Kailyn Lowry will have a lot to say when she sits in the hot seat with Dr. Drew Pinsky. Javi Marroquin will also be in attendance this season, and it will be interesting to see how the two will interact. It appears as though the two are attempting to be amicable but many fans wonder whether or not it is all a farce so that Lowry won’t keep getting harshly judged. The ending of their very public marriage has been a nightmare for both Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin and they both just want to move on.

