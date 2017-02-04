Malia Obama Takes NYC At ‘Girls’ Premiere Throw-Down, Parties Into The Wee Hours

Malia Obama is mixing in with the NYC party crowd just fine. Barack and Michelle Obama’s oldest daughter was supposedly seen partying into the morning hours as part of the Girls premiere Thursday night, according to NYMag (“The Cut”).

While the world clashes with the Trump White House over the recent travel ban, a former first daughter is getting her party on.

Malia Obama, 18, appeared at New York’s Cipriani where she hung out and danced with her pals at the Lincoln Center in celebration of the Girls final season on HBO. A Hollywood Life source said Malia was pretty low-keyed and appeared very accessible, despite having a Secret Service member in tow.

“She didn’t drink any alcohol, and acted like a lady all night long. She looked like she definitely held her own in a room full of stars, and appears to be a really lovely young woman.”

The source added that when the Girls premiere ended, Malia Obama tagged along with friends to another hotspot on New York’s Lower East Side. There, she stayed until about 3:00 a.m. Ironically, fans gave Malia her space and at least one person thought the tall teen was a model.

i thought i was staring at a model at this party but nope it was just MALIA OBAMA — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 3, 2017

Malia Obama Parties With ‘Girls’ Cast At Premiere Party After Interning On The Show — Pic https://t.co/3rY3eLeVMD — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 4, 2017

Malia’s presence at the Girls party is not particularly out of left field. In 2015, Malia was seen on the set of her second showbiz internship, as Daily Mail Wrote.

Obama was spotted at the Aurora Restaurant in Brooklyn during a taping of the series. Malia, 16, at the time, was seen gathering cups of brew for the cast and performing crowd control. As Mrs. O said in a past interview, Malia Obama expressed interest in the entertainment industry and she would pursue internships and a college curriculum to support her career aspirations.

Malia Obama's first two weeks outside the White House have been what every cool teen dreams of https://t.co/n3w7h9NEj4 — The Cut (@TheCut) February 3, 2017

The previous summer, Malia worked on the set of Halle Berry’s Extant CBS television series, according to ET.

Malia worked as a production assistant for the science fiction series in Hollywood. The news was rather muted as staff likely tried to maintain the first daughter’s privacy. Actress Camryn Manheim confirmed Malia’s internship and had nothing but generous things to say about Obama.

“I can tell you that’s true. I can tell you that [Malia] is graceful, and lovely, and just charming and delightful… She’s pretty remarkable. I mean, they are a remarkable family.”

Manheim said that, despite being raised in the public’s eye, Malia conveyed a kind spirit. She says it’s a “beautiful” thing and “any parent would look at her and be proud.”

Malia didn’t take long to let her hair down after the former first family left the White House for the last time after eight years.

While her parents vacationed in Palm Springs, California and then relaxed on holiday with their pal, Richard Branson (Virgin Group), Malia headed to Park City, Utah. There, the teen attended a peaceful protest of Donald Trump’s executive order that cleared the way for the Standing Rock and Dakota Access pipelines.

Days ago, Malia Obama was seen on the streets of New York trying her best to blend in with locals and tourists. She reportedly drove the crowd nuts when they saw her emerge from the Met Breuer Museum. Fans treated her the equivalent of a rock star.

Malia is in NYC as part of her internship with super-producer, Harvey Weinstein, whose credits include Lion and Pulp Fiction, to name a few. Despite partying into the wee hours of the night, sources said Malia was able to get to work on time the next day.

Intern Malia Obama heads to Weinstein Company offices after being spotted out enjoying Girls after party https://t.co/PHy33tARPu — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 4, 2017

Malia took a gap year between high school graduation and beginning her enrollment at Harvard University. Sources say she will be in New York at least until the spring. Still, rumors abound that Malia is returning back to her “party” lifestyle.

As multiple sources reported, pictures emerged in the past that showed Malia in various party locations. One shows her appearing to smoke a tobacco or marijuana cigarette during her father’s second term. Another showed Obama allegedly at a house party that had a bong.

Then, unconfirmed rumors began surfacing recently that Malia was in substance abuse rehab; she reportedly was not seen in the public over the span of a few months. Insiders say Malia was overseas quietly doing charitable work.

Are you slightly jealous about Malia Obama’s newfound freedom and living the dream in New York?

[Featured image by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster]