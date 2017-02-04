‘RHOA’ Shade: Kandi Burruss Says Phaedra Parks Should Be Downgraded

Kandi Burruss was a co-host on The Real on Friday and while she was there, she used the opportunity to throw major shade at Phaedra Parks. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claims that Phaedra doesn’t deserve to hold a peach anymore. Burruss charged that Parks has no storyline, no husband, and not even a boyfriend and that she should be listed as a friend of the cast rather than a full cast member.

It all started when Jeannie Mai pulled up some tea from the comments section of Kandi Burruss’ Facebook. Underneath a preview for an upcoming RHOA episode that Kandi posted, someone wrote a comment that said, “So over Kandi and her rude behavior. She doing anything for a paycheck and keep using Phaedra name as a storyline.”

It's almost time for @therealdaytime to come on in Atl! Check your local listings for your area. @todd167 & @LarenzTate are stopping by! #TheReal A photo posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Jeannie asked Kandi if she wanted to “hit reply” on that comment and naturally, Kandi offered up a comment. She wanted to let the RHOA fan who shaded her know that she doesn’t have to film the Bravo hit in order to collect a check. Kandi then suggested that anyone questioning her net worth do a quick google search on her to verify that she has multiple checks coming in and she does.

Don’t forget that Kandi Burruss was a successful recording artist and songwriter long before joining the RHOA cast. Not only did she sing alongside Tiny Harris in Xscape but she also penned hits for superstars like Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Pink, and more.

After reminding everyone watching The Real that she is wealthy without the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi went on to question why and how she would use Phaedra for a storyline. It can be assumed that they meant all the drama Kandi has been dealing with over the Porsha Williams kiss and the alleged affair with her friend Shamea Morton. It’s no secret that Porsha and Phaedra are best buds, having earned the nickname “Frick and Frack.” Due to that, Phaedra has also spent the season taking shots at Kandi after all the drama so it’s actually safer to say that Phaedra might be using Kandi for a storyline.

“I don’t see a boyfriend, I don’t see any work getting done. I don’t see nothing. I saw one charity event, but other than that, it’s like a friend of the show at this point.”

It looks like Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams have been giving Kandi Burruss a hard time all season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that doesn’t stop her from taking a few jabs as well.

Aside from beefing with Kandi Burruss on Season 9 of RHOA, Phaedra Parks has been dealing with the fallout from divorcing Apollo Nida and some of that is supposed to play out on the show as well. To beef up Phaedra’s anemic story, Bravo producers brought in Apollo’s new fiance Sherien Almufti. There was even a bit of drama with Almufti when her ex started complaining about her pulling their child out of school to go film in Atlanta with the RHOA camera crews. He also voiced his anger over Sherien taking the daughter to prison to visit with Apollo Nida.

It seems that if Phaedra Parks did want to add a little energy to her storyline, now that her divorce from Apollo Nida is final, she needs to go find a new man. The Kandi Burruss lesbian affair drama is played out and it really does look like she is using Kandi for ratings rather than sharing her own life.

Do you agree with Kandi Burruss that Phaedra Parks should be downgraded to a “friend of the cast” and lose her peach on Real Housewives of Atlanta? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]