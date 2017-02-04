McDonald’s Feeling Lucky: New Shamrock Shake Flavors Introduced

In an effort to continue expanding and reshaping their menu, McDonald’s is adding new drinks and targeting one of its best-selling seasonal features: the Shamrock Shake.

The Inquisitr reported a couple of weeks ago that the world-wide fast food chain was adding two new Big Mac sizes: the Mac Jr., a single-layer cheeseburger, and the Grand Mac, a double cheeseburger totalling one-third pound of beef, two slices of cheese, and all the other special fixings “on an even larger sesame bun.”

In the last few years alone, McDonald’s has significantly changed their menu, making breakfast all-day in the U.S. (a true dream come true for many) and adding back in the McRib–the iconic meat sandwich your parents always told you stories about.

Well, now they have added some more brand new items. And although they’re new and untested–one might say “pretty green” (pun intended)–they look very promising.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the shake has a long history, and, in response to the world-wide admiration of their famous drink, the chain will be introducing their new Shamrock concoctions within the week.

“The Shamrock Shake — vanilla soft serve blended with mint syrup — has its own venerable history, and something of a cult following. Launched in 1970, the distinctive green shake is available only in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. The shakes will be available this year beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7.”

McDonald’s is titling the new menu their Chocolate Shamrock Shake line, since each of the four new drinks includes some form of chocolate.

First up on the expanded Shamrock Shake menu are some variation of the classic chilled drink. McDonald’s has released a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, which closely resembles the original. However, the catch is that the bottom half is a chocolate shake while the upper half is Shamrock Shake–all topped with whipped cream, green sprinkles and a cherry (or two or three, if you ask nicely). While some may see this as just a way to muddle the shake with chocolate, it is more appealing to those who like Shamrock Shakes, but find that the drink sometimes is too minty for them. Also, the classic combination of chocolate and mint make this drink a “win-win.”

McDonald’s also introduced the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe. Think Starbuck’s Java Chip Frappeccino meets a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake.

Next up on the menu are the hot drinks. Now, for those of us who live in warmer climates, this may not be as appealing. After all, many may argue that Shamrock Shakes are refreshing–like ordered a vanilla malt on a hot summer day. But, of course, many McDonald’s customers live in northern climates where St. Patrick’s Day rarely sees temperatures over 60 degrees.

For individuals living in cooler climates, hotter drinks on St. Patty’s Day may be more desirable than a cold shake. McDonald’s is introducing two new hot Shamrock-inspired drinks: Shamrock Hot Chocolate and Shamrock Mocha.

The only downside? Aol reported that these drinks, while possibly very tasty, are in no way diet-friendly.

“Remember to enjoy responsibly, because just one of these sweet drinks will add a whopping 470 calories to your diet.”

According to The Chicago Tribune, McDonald’s spokeswoman Jeanette DeBartolo explained in an email on Friday that these menu items originate from the chain’s food objectives and public goals.

“McDonald’s is on a journey to be better and part of that journey is a commitment to evolving our food and beverage offerings. McDonald’s changes have touched our food and restaurant experience to better meet the changing needs of our customers.”

[Featured Image via McDonald’s]