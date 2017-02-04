Android 7.1.1 Nougat Updates For Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE, Galaxy S3 & Note 3

The official Android Nougat update won’t reach older Samsung Galaxy S models anymore, especially for those that have stopped receiving firmware support from the company. But thanks to custom ROMs available, owners of Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE, Galaxy S3, and Galaxy Note 3 still have the chance to experience the latest Android flavor from Google.

Separate posts from Team Android revealed which custom firmware based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat update are currently available for the aforementioned Galaxy devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE, which bears the model number GT-I9505, can be installed with the Android 7.1.1 CM14 Nougat custom ROM. The post on Team Android noted that the firmware update is still “a work in progress” which means bugs and stability issues could arise after the installation.

Here’s a video of a Samsung Galaxy S4 running on the first version of Android Nougat — 7.0 – via another custom ROM, posted by Max Lee on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, those who are still holding on to Samsung’s 2012 smartphone flag bearer, the Galaxy S3, can use the Mokee custom update based on AOSP that brings in the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS to the device. It is imperative to note though that the firmware is particularly compatible only with the T-Mobile-branded Samsung Galaxy S3, which should have SGH-T999 as its model number. Describing the firmware, Team Android wrote the following.

“It is very close to Marshmallow factory images visually but under the hood there a lot of tweaks to make this ROM stable, fast and smooth.”

Like the Samsung Galaxy S3 and S4, the Galaxy Note 3 is not getting official firmware support anymore from the Korean tech giant. But thanks to genius Android custom ROM developers, the Nougat experience can still be attained by owners of the 2013 phablet. The ResurrectionRemix Nougat firmware update has been released for Samsung Galaxy Note 3 N900. Reportedly, it is a “fully working” software update, which contains not only the Nougat 7.1.1 features but also an assortment of customization options.

Take note though that installing a custom ROM update to any Android device is a critical process that could permanently damage the device if errors are committed during the procedure. That is why the use of a custom firmware is highly recommended only for experts.

Utilizing an Android custom firmware also entails various pre-requisites to help ensure a successful result. For instance, the battery level should be at least 80 percent, so the phone won’t suddenly power off due to drained juice pack, which could cause a bricked device. Also, having a custom recovery tool is significant not only to flash the Nougat custom update but also to create a backup of all the essential data and settings. It is important to note that the installation process could wipe out the phone’s entire memory.

Should you decide to persist with taking advantage of Android Nougat custom firmware updates for your Samsung Galaxy S3, S4 LTE or Note 3, make sure to visit the Team Android posts link above containing a comprehensive guide on how to properly install unofficial Android 7.1.1 ROMs.

The global rollout of the official Android Nougat update, particularly the 7.0 version, is ongoing for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, the company’s 2016 flagship devices. But it seems like not every territory will receive it during the first quarter of this year. That is if a response from a Samsung LiveChat representative is to be believed mentioning April until June as release timeframe for the Android Nougat update. GSM Arena posted the screenshot of the conversation between the customer service rep and an S7 owner who purchased the unit in Singapore.

However, a recent tweet from Samsung Singapore suggests otherwise sharing that the highly-awaited Nougat update is anticipated to arrive this quarter.

@deeepraveen Hi Praveen, the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge customers in Singapore is expected to be available in Q1 🙂 — Samsung Singapore (@SamsungSG) February 3, 2017

As for an update regarding the status of the Android Nougat firmware development, Google is already holding a beta test for their most advanced iteration yet of the OS, which is version 7.1.2. It is currently available for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player, The Inquisitr previous reported.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Samsung]