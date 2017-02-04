‘Flip or Flop’ Divorce: Christina El Moussa Spotted With New Man

There have been many rumors about Christina and Tarek El Moussas’ divorce reason. Both Christina and Tarek have assured fans that infidelity is not a reason, and others point to an altercation in May 2016 when police showed up at their house. The pair have been together for seven years, and have been the feature of HGTV’s show Flip or Flop. This show follows real estate agents Christina and Tarek El Moussa while they flip homes. Flip or Flop is currently in its seventh season.

Recently, however, Christina El Moussa has been seen with Gary Anderson, Christina and Tarek’s California-based contractor. Gary Anderson has been married and divorced twice. The pair were seen recently taking an hour-long walk in Yorba Linda, California, near Gary Anderson’s home.

Christina and Gary’s relationship reportedly had started before the May 2016 incident where police were called to Christina and Tarek’s home. Tarek was also rumored to have been having an affair with their children’s babysitter, but Tarek has confirmed that these are simply rumors. Again, both Christina and Tarek claim that infidelity was not a reason for their decision to separate, and later file for divorce.

Every couple has their struggles and faults, and Christina and Tarek did everything they could to save their marriage. At times when things were really bad on set, Christina would just sit in her car to avoid her husband, Tarek. The El Moussas’ even attended counseling to save their marriage and to make sure they were doing everything for their children. In May 2016, however, there was an incident that is said to have been the breaking point.

During this altercation, California police were called to their house. In an “unfortunate misunderstanding,” as labeled by Christina and Tarek El Moussa in a statement, the police arrived in an “abundance of caution” to address a suicidal male in possession of a gun. Tarek fled from the house, and the police found him later in woods outside of their house, Tarek claiming he just needed to blow off some steam. As a twist in this story, Gary Anderson, Christina’s now-boyfriend, came over to the El Moussas’ house after this incident to calm Christina El Moussa.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa formally split in December 2016 and then filed for divorce in January 2017. Tarek is requesting joint custody for their two children: daughter Taylor aged six, and son Brayden aged one. Their children are often featured in the show Flip or Flop while Christina and Tarek shop for finishing touches of a home they are in the process of flipping, or at restaurants while Christina and Tarek are making a decision about a house on the HGTV show.

Christina and Tarek are quoted saying, “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” according to People Magazine.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa remain committed to the show and to their children, remaining as civil as possible while on set.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop,” HGTV is quoted as saying according to People Magazine. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children.” While Christina and Tarek’s real divorce reason remain a mystery, HGTV will continue to air the series as planned.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]