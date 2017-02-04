‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Premiere: Jamie Dornan ‘More Comfortable’ In Sex Scenes

During the Fifty Shades Darker premiere on Thursday, February 2, in Los Angeles, Jamie Dornan revealed he was much “more comfortable” filming the sex scenes then he had been in the previous film.

Dornan told Entertainment Tonight filming the sex scenes in Fifty Shades of Grey was fairly nerve-wracking. He noted that a large portion of the reason why it was so nerve-wracking and uncomfortable was because he didn’t really know Dakota Johnson and had little time to prepare as he was cast for the role five weeks before they started filming.

“I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that’s when I met Dakota [Johnson] for the first time. [Now] it’s been three years, [and] Dakota and I are very close. We’ve got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We’re great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So, it’s definitely more comfortable.”

In the Fifty Shades series, Jamie Dornan plays the role of Christian Grey – a mysterious billionaire with an obsessive need for BDSM. Dakota Johnson plays the role of Anastasia Steele – a woman who falls into Grey’s world by chance.

At the Fifty Shades Darker premiere, Dakota Johnson told a slightly different story than the one Jamie did. Dakota claimed that while the two had certainly become great friends in the few years they’ve spent filming the Fifty Shades series, turning on the heat and passion when filming sex scenes was “always a challenge.”

“Shot of whiskey [and] mints,” Dakota claimed was how she prepared for the sex scenes with Dornan.

“[Dornan] does pushups and I just lay there and drink whiskey.”

Johnson, however, did agree with Jamie that filming the sex scenes did get easier as the two stars got to know each other and become friends.

“It never gets [easy], but because we’ve become so close it was a lot easier to make the scenes special. It was definitely not as petrifying as the first time.”

Just a day before the Fifty Shades Darker premiere, Dakota Johnson also revealed to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show that she paid a small tribute to her mother in the second film, Us Weekly reports.

“There is a moment — there is a little surprise moment especially for my mom in this movie. I can’t share it! I don’t want to spoil it, but she won’t ever see it. Maybe she’ll see this one specific little clip.”

Hoda Kotb went on to ask Johnson whether or not she thought people would understand the tribute to her mother when they watched Fifty Shades Darker. Dakota responded by saying she thought people would understand the tribute. She, then, went on to clarify that she hoped they would understand it.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the trailer for Fifty Shades Darker, you can watch it below.

For those who have been patiently waiting, the film is set to be released in theaters on February 10.

Describe this picture in one word ♥ #FiftyShadesDarker pic.twitter.com/WoA4EcC8nj — Fifty Shades Darker (@FiftyShadesEN) February 3, 2017

Are you going to be making plans around Valentine’s Day to go see Fifty Shades Darker when it hits the theaters? Or, perhaps you are someone who prefers to wait until the movie has been out a little while to see it? More importantly, what are your thoughts on Jamie and Dakota agreeing filming the sex scenes in Fifty Shades Darker became a lot easier – and more comfortable – to do once the two got to know each other a little better? Please share your thoughts and answers to these questions in the comments section which can be found down below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]