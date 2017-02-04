‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: What Happens To Chad And Gabi?

Days Of Our Lives fans witnessed Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) being kidnapped by Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Locked in a storage unit, what is going to happen to them? Will they be rescued or somehow get free on their own? This is one of the big cliffhangers that viewers were left with on Friday’s episode.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what happens next on the NBC soap opera.

As fans recall from last week on Days Of Our Lives, Chad DiMera was having lunch with his brother, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penglis). Suddenly, Andre began having trouble breathing and collapsed on the ground. It turns out that the champagne he was drinking had been poisoned. That same night, Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) was beaten up by two men. Before passing out, Dario told Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) that the person responsible for the attack was her fiance, Deimos Kiriakis.

At the hospital, Chad vowed to get revenge against Deimos. Abigail (Marci Miller) tried to reason with her husband, but it didn’t work. Unknown to her, he left to go to the Kiriakis mansion. Imagine his surprise when he found Gabi there, who opened the safe and stole the hard drive. Unfortunately, Chad and Gabi didn’t leave quick enough. Still reeling from Nicole breaking up with him, Deimos was waiting for Chad and Gabi, pointing a gun at them.

On Days Of Our Lives, Chad and Gabi are put into a storage unit. Deimos orders that they hand over the hard drive and Gabi won’t be killed. They do so, but Deimos locks them inside the unit anyway. Now, they are stuck there and nobody knows where they are. What is going to happen next?

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, DOOL spoilers reveal that one of Deimos’ henchmen knocks out Chad. This happens on Wednesday’s episode of the soap opera. A reason was not given, but it is likely Chad probably tries to escape or take on the minion. The magazine published a sneak peek photo, which shows Chad laying on the floor of the storage unit. Gabi is bent over Abigail’s husband and tries to take care of him.

Are you on team #Chabby? #DAYS A photo posted by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:30am PST

However, that is not the only thing that happens with the Days Of Our Lives characters. On Friday’s episode, Gabi will profess her love for Chad DiMera. That’s right, just when you thought Gabi was out of the picture romantically, the writers have to sneak her emotions back in. This will definitely not make “Chabby” fans happy. Things are going so well between Chad and Abigail right now. It would be a shame to ruin it by having Gabi reveal that she is still in love with him.

Other DOOL spoilers for the upcoming week include Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) positively identifying a masked man as Stefano DiMera (formerly the late Joseph Mascolo). He is caught and arrested in Prague. However, he ends up disappearing from his jail cell. On the bright side, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and the others have enough proof that he is alive to free Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

As for Deimos Kiriakis, he will try to win back Nicole Walker. It is unclear if it will work or not. She knows that one of the reasons Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) is keeping Nicole from Holly is because of Deimos. However, even after she broke up with him, Chloe still wouldn’t even let Nicole hold her baby girl. This custody battle is going to get bitter.

What do you think is going to happen with Chad, Gabi, and the rest of the characters on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]