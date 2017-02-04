Justin Bieber’s T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial Might Him Make Cool Again [Video]

Justin Bieber and T-Mobile are two subjects many in the United States have a tendency to hate. A recent Instagram comeback might just change your mind about him, though, and just in time for the Super Bowl.

Teaming up with the cellular service giant, the “Baby” singer returned to the social media site after 22 weeks to promote the “unlimited moves” offer. It’s unknown if this comeback is permanent, as the reason behind Bieber’s departure from Instagram was very personal.

Last August, Justin had been rumored to be romantically linked to Sofia Richie, a move which drew a massive wave of backlash from his fans, reports Billboard. Considering that he’s teamed up with some of the most hated celebrities of his time for musical purposes, he may have simply decided he’d had enough of the negativity which tends to permeate social media.

It wasn’t always that way, however. Justin Bieber’s roots are actually noble, being an adorable teenage boy on YouTube who strummed his way into the hearts of millions of girls. His voice and classic good looks gained him instant fame and a record deal with RBMG. From there, he became a worldwide phenomenon with hits like “Baby,” “Up,” and “Runaway Love.” The full-length debut album My World 2.0 became a triple platinum bestseller.

As Bieber got older, his fame clashed with his antics and by the time his latest album Purpose was released, he became simultaneously hated. He had flaunted the law on several occasions, even having been arrested. His love life had become the center of attention for years as his relationship with fellow singer Selena Gomez launched her career as well. It was difficult for her to shake that fact from the public eye, even joining country and pop singer Taylor Swift in the video for “Bad Blood,” where she played one of Swift’s assassin-like clique.

Teaming up with Calvin Klein to advertise their line of undergarments didn’t help Bieber’s image, either, as Saturday Night Live comedienne Kate McKinnon spoofed his ad in a sketch which was better received. Fame eventually became too much for the singer, and the deleting of his Instagram account in August, allegedly over a fight with Selena Gomez, was proof of it.

T-Mobile, the other part of this Super Bowl team-up with Justin Bieber, has also earned a relatively horrible reputation. Their early years were riddled with contracts on mobile phones which became obsolete before the contract could expire, notoriously terrible customer service, and generally bad reception. Now they are the reluctant major cellular service of choice for consumers on a budget who can’t afford AT&T or Verizon, even risking a net neutrality scandal in 2015.

Alongside Comcast, T-Mobile also had a reputation for being less than customer friendly, even bordering on violating FFC regulations to make more money. It’s unknown yet whether the recent loss of Tom Wheeler will change that regulation. Many speculate that the infamous data caps will be brought back in the wake of his absence, giving ISPs the freedom to charge you extra for exceeding your allowance, or throttle your bandwidth if they don’t.

The Super Bowl spot Justin Bieber and T-Mobile released on Instagram and YouTube, had the singer announce himself as a “celebration expert,” sporting black-framed glasses and a very professional suit, complete with a bow tie and respectable short hair.

Justin stands in the foreground as people including Patriots pro Rob Gronkowski, all dressed as cave-dwellers, act out his “history” of Super Bowl victory moves. These included the “high five,” to tossing a ball to Rob for a “spike.” He then proceeded to name various celebration dances, many of which are variations on “Shimmy Shake,” even pointing out football pro Terrell Owens’ dance moves.

Bieber also congratulates a young girl on her dance moves, and she snaps at him, “I’m not done yet.”

Justin Bieber closes off the commercial by dancing himself in the goofiest way possible and talking about his moves from a third person perspective.

Does this Super Bowl spot change your opinion of the singer or the cellular provider?

[Featured Image by Jack Fordyce/Shutterstock]