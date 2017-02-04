Tom Brady, Gisele Diet: What Fuels An NFL Quarterback And A Model?

Tom Brady and his model wife, Gisele Bundchen, stick to a strict diet of organic foods while shunning anything processed or sweetened, it has been reported.

The couple’s chef, Allen Campbell, has spoken out in an interview with Boston where he provided an insight into the eating habits of the famous duo. While the pair don’t subscribe to any fad diets, Campbell explains that 80 percent of Brady and Bundchen’s diet comes from fresh, organic vegetables and whole grains such as brown rice and quinoa.

The remaining 20 percent is dedicated to lean meats, such as grass fed, organic steak, chicken or wild salmon, or occasionally duck. According to Campbell, the most important thing for the couple is that all produce is organic and as fresh as possible, with the majority of his ingredients coming from the farmers market.

While the diet sounds relatively simple, the list of things the couple avoids is much longer. Brady famously avoids all forms of caffeine and has reportedly never had a coffee in his life. In a 2016 interview, he explains that he “just never tried it.” In addition to this, Campbell explains that Brady and Bundchen steer clear of any processed foods, including white flour and sugar as well as all dairy. While Bundchen drinks occasionally, Brady abstains from all alcohol.

Campbell only uses coconut oil to cook with, explaining that other oils can produce trans fats when heated. Considering the pair’s bodies are integral to their careers, is seems sensible that the two refrain from eating anything inflammatory, including “nightshade” vegetables – such as tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and eggplant.

Brady has spoken about his diet in the past, citing his desire to continue playing football well into his forties as the reason for his health conscience ways. Similarly, Bundchen sticks to the strict regime to maintain her place as one of the world’s highest earning models.

Being human, even Brady and Bundchen allow themselves the occasional cheat meal. According to Cambell, this comes in the form of a kind of fried rice with quinoa.

“I’ve just did [sic] this quinoa dish with wilted greens. I use kale or Swiss chard or beet greens. I add garlic, toasted in coconut oil. And then some toasted almonds, or this cashew sauce with lime curry, lemongrass, and a little bit of ginger. That’s just comfort food for them.”

Leftovers from yesterday turned into a veggie soup. #worldfoodday #nowaste #momsrecipe ???? Sopa de vegetais com as sobras de ontem. #diamundialdaalimentação #semdesperdício #receitadamae A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 16, 2015 at 9:47am PDT

Even the couple’s two children, Vivian and Benjamin stick to the diet, snacking on fruit roll-ups made from banana, pineapple, and spirulina as well as granola and organic chocolate chip cookies.

When spending time at their home in Costa Rica, the pair is reportedly catered to by master raw food chef Joanne Gerard Young. While most people relax their diet while on vacation, Young explains that she helps the pair maintain their healthy ways.

Almost ready!! ✨✨✨ Quase pronta! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Apr 15, 2015 at 4:49pm PDT

“They don’t always do raw, but since it’s so easy to do in Costa Rica, we do a 80/20 raw diet, with big colorful salads and lots of fresh veggies. G’ likes to eat vegetarian sometimes, so we’ll do a grain separate from the protein, and she’s totally into juice cleanses, so she’ll do about one per year.”

In an interview, Bundchen explains her love of Young’s cooking.

“Eating Joanne’s healing food reminds me of our connection to our beautiful planet.”

Young provides a sample menu here for anyone thinking of adapting to the famous duo’s diet.

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/AP Images]