Shia LaBeouf Released After Arrest At Anti-Trump Protest

Shia LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault after being arrested at an anti-Trump protest, according to USA Today. The 30-year-old Fury actor, who received treatment for alcohol abuse two years ago, was arrested after he got into a fight with a man who allegedly said, “Hitler was right.”

The incident took place on Thursday at an anti-President Donald Trump art installation outside NYC’s Queens Museum. According to police, Shia LaBeouf shoved his victim to the ground and scratched his face.

Shia LaBeouf is free after being arrested for shutting a Nazi up, and is back on #HeWillNotDivideUs livestream: https://t.co/EeWZtZl46d pic.twitter.com/s8KRcf2BDJ — i-D (@i_D) January 27, 2017

The incident took place at the site of Shia LaBeouf’s interactive installation called “He Will Not Divide Us” outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. After the man had stood in the way between LaBeouf and the camera, the actor lashed out at the man.

After Shia LaBeouf and the 25-year-old Bronx man engaged in a war of words, the actor ripped off the latter’s scarf and shoved him to the ground. The man ended up with a few scratches on his face, according to police.

The man then called the police, and two officers arrested Shia LaBeouf. The actor was charged with misdemeanor assault but was later released. The Nymphomaniac actor set up the camera and said he would keep it recording live 24/7 throughout Trump’s presidency.

Shia LaBeouf is no stranger to publicity stunts. Three years ago, while debuting Nymphomaniac Volume I at the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival, the actor wore a paper bag over his head with the line, “I am not famous anymore.”

On the live stream, it could be seen how Shia LaBeouf, with his huge beard and wearing a maroon winter hat, started pulling his victim by the scarf, according to the New York Daily News.

Fans of Shia LaBeouf launched a hashtag #FreeShia and demand the release of the actor: https://t.co/VJsiFag0t1 pic.twitter.com/mwTShdYVeb — Rus to En Fr Es News (@Rus_Eng_News) January 26, 2017

While the two then disappeared from the screen, Shia LaBeouf was overheard speaking into the camera and asking the man, “how are we going to make this sh*t okay to be a Nazi out there?”

Sorry Jews. Cultural Marxism died. Screaming ‘NAZI!!’ isn’t going to get Shia Labeouf out of assault charges #FreeShia pic.twitter.com/kpw7w9K361 — Joe Prich (@NotJoePrich) January 26, 2017

Then the two officers appear in the footage, as they start cuffing Shia LaBeouf, while anti-Trump protesters keep chanting “he will not divide us.” After the actor was released from a station house, he got into a cab and drove back to outside the museum, pumping his first into the air and yelling out the window of the cab “he will not divide us” in the process.

Shia LaBeouf showed up again at his interactive installation at about 10 a.m. and resumed chanting the same line with other protesters. After chanting the line for about 30 minutes, the actor left the site as a group of reporters started following him.

As Shia LaBeouf remained mute for a few minutes into his stroll, he then broke out into a sprint to the Paper Factory Hotel.

The actor got his first major role as a teenager on Disney’s series Even Stevens. Then Shia LaBeouf jumpstarted his career with the help of the Transformers franchise as well as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. But it was probably his publicity stunts that made LaBeouf one of the most-talked-about people in Hollywood over the past few years.

Besides his stunt with the paper bag at 2014’s premiere of Nymphomaniac Volume I, Shia LaBeouf was involved in an LA bar fight back in 2011. During the incident, LaBeouf got punched in the face and ended up getting interrogated by police.

Three years ago, Shia LaBeouf made headlines with his disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges when he refused to leave the Studio 54 Theater in Manhattan and resisted the arrest. After the incident, which involved the actor cursing and spitting at arresting officers, the actor voluntarily joined a 12-step treatment program for alcoholism.

[Featured Image by Deepti Hajela/AP Images]