Chris Brown & Vanessa Vargas Dating? Breezy Flirts With Rumored GF On Instagram

Chris Brown has remained silent when it comes to commenting on rumors surrounding his dating life as of late, but it looks like Breezy is only further fueling romance claims with rumored girlfriend Vanessa Vargas after sharing a sultry photo of the model to his personal Instagram page on Friday.

Despite reigniting reunion claims with Rihanna just last month, in addition to fueling dating claims with former flame Karrueche Tran with his bizarre stalker video earlier this week, Chris Brown appeared to confirm dating reports with Vanessa Vargas after reposting a sexy photo of the model on Instagram late Friday evening, thus prompting fans to debate over whether or not Breezy has moved on from Rihanna and Karrueche Tran to date the young model.

Dat look ???????? @vanessavargas A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

“Dat look *side-eyes emoji* *angry face with horns emoji* @vanessavargas,” Chris Brown wrote in the caption of his Instagram post alongside a photo of Vargas donning a strappy black bra and fishnet tights.

Breezy reposted the photo after Vargas shared the sultry shot on her own Instagram account, writing in the caption of her own pic, “You was right…..”

In addition to sharing a pin-up style photo of his rumored girlfriend to his social media account, Chris Brown only continued to fuel the romance claims with Vanessa Vargas after responding to the model’s Instagram comment with the message, “Yes I was!!!! *heart-eyes emoji* *laughing-crying emoji*,” Holly Gozzip reports.

Okay #ChrisBrown and #VanessaVargas ???? #BaeWatch ???? A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Similarly, The Shade Room captured a screengrab of Vanessa Vargas replying to Chris Brown’s repost of her photo with the comment, “Daddy,” alongside two “tongue-emojis,” further fueling fans’ speculation that Brown and Vargas may be more than just friends.

Vanessa Vargas first sparked dating claims with Chris Brown last month after the duo was seen emerging hand-in-hand from NYC nightclub hotspot, Up & Down, despite the fact that Brown simultaneously fueled reunion rumors with ex-girlfriend Rihanna that seem evening after she was seen leaving the venue within moments of Brown and Vargas.

Chris Brown and Rihanna going to the same club in NYC yesterday pic.twitter.com/L9gbkZlG3T — PhuckYoFaves (@Rihanna_Breezy) January 11, 2017

While it’s unclear whether or not Chris Brown and Rihanna actually spoke to one another while inside the club, fans were quick to begin speculating that Vargas may be serving as a cover-up for a possible Brown and Rihanna reunion given the nature of the duo’s on-again, off-again relationship.

Pictures of @chrisbrown leaving Up&Down nightclub in New York last night #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/2OgIGiDkvP — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

Fans were also quick to point out that while Chris Brown and Vanessa Vargas claimed to have been friends before their hand-holding display in NYC, Breezy wasn’t even following the model at the time of their reported date at Up & Down, although Chris has since begun following Vanessa’s Instagram page after the Rihanna dating rumors resurfaced.

Face ???? @derrtynyc A photo posted by Vanessa Vargas (@vanessavargas) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Similarly, appeared to fuel reports suggesting that he’s missing former girlfriend Karrueche Tran after he took to Instagram earlier this week to share a bizarre video in which Brown admits to being a “stalker” ex-boyfriend and suggests that if he’s still in love with someone, he’ll prevent them from being able to move on from their relationship.

He gon' tweet Karrueche in 5…4….3….2…. A video posted by CELEBRITY GOSSIP ???? (@celeb_gozzip) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

Brown shared the controversial video via Instagram Live on Tuesday, taking to the social media site to upload two rants in which he claims, “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n***** being like stalkers, in love with y’all [and all] kinds of crazy s*** and get tired of it…well guess what I’m one of them n*****.”

Chris Brown continued his rant with, “If I love you b****, ain’t nobody gon’ have you. I’m gon’ make you miserable. I’m gon’ chase that n**** out, I’m gon’ chase your a** around.”

While Karrueche Tran opted not to respond to Breezy’s most recent social media video, it appears that Chris Brown remains unbothered by Karrueche’s efforts to continue ignoring his attempts at a possible reunion.

What do you think of Chris Brown’s Instagram post about his rumored girlfriend, Vanessa Vargas? Do you think he and Vanessa are a new couple or is the duo just flirting for social media?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]