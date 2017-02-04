Kourtney Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Give AF’ About Scott Disick’s Latest Conquests

Scott Disick was just spotted getting extra cozy with a model in Miami, but Kourtney Kardashian could care less about his new romance. An inside source told E! News that Kardashian “doesn’t give AF” about Disick’s latest fling. Does this mean their reconciliation is off the table?

“They were never ‘back on,'” the source revealed. “They don’t even live together.”

Kardashian was on a family vacation in Costa Rica shortly before Disick was spotted with the model. Based on the photos, Disick was clearly flirting with the young woman, whose identity was later confirmed as Jessica Harris.

Shortly after the photos surfaced, Harris shared a quick message on Twitter, writing, “Miami is always a movie. I prefer being lowkey.”

For her part, Kardashian seems unbothered by Disick’s behavior. In fact, the reality star posted several pictures on Instagram of her tropical family getaway. “Honeymoon,” she wrote alongside one image, later adding, “And in the midst of the crazy, I am still at peace.”

According to ET Online, Kardashian never planned on taking Disick back. Despite rumors of a reconciliation, and photos of the two spending more time together, a source explained that they never got back together.

“Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up,” the insider stated. “There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now.”

Kourtney Kardashian ended her longtime relationship with Disick in 2015. Rumors of them getting back together have circulated for months, but it sounds like they were simply doing a good job raising their three children together.

Honeymoon. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:24am PST

“Kourtney and Scott do an incredible job of co-parenting and truly are unmatched when it comes to putting on a strong front with the kids,” a source revealed. “They never discuss any of their issues in front of the kids.”

Although it looks like Disick may have found someone special, Kardashian remains single. The insider claims that Kardashian enjoys the single life and that Disick is still holding out hope they they’ll reunite. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Kardashian is open to the idea after all.

In fact, Us Magazine reports that Kardashian isn’t happy with Disick’s latest antics because he’s becoming too big of a distraction for the family. Apart from his snuggle session with the model, Disick reportedly disappeared in Costa Rica.

“After spending the day at the family compound, Scott didn’t turn up and went MIA for several hours,” a source shared. “They started to look for him, and security and production sources told the family that Scott was at production’s hotel and rented a room there.”

Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST

The insider added that Disick was “hiding at a hotel” because he didn’t want to anger the Kardashians by bringing “someone he barely knows” to the family vacation. “The family is deeply disappointed,” the source added. “Kourtney is not upset that he’s seeing other women. She’s upset he would disrupt the family vacation with the kids there and the whole family there and hide a girl in the hotel.”

To make matters worse, Radar Online reports that Disick has fallen back to his old partying ways. Disick allegedly texted a number of different women while in Miami and the Kardashian clan is worried that he’ll lose control.

“Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well,” the source explained. “Right now he is not responding to anyone’s calls or texts.”

Fly or die type A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

The insider continued: ‘Scott is really tempting fate right now and he knows this. Sadly, it seems like is only a matter of time before his actions catch up with him and friends fear if he keeps going like this he will end up dead.”

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is scheduled to premiere on March 5 on E!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]