WWE Rumors: Why Seth Rollins 2017 Injury Is Bad News For Triple H

Samoa Joe announced himself to the WWE universe on Monday Night Raw by scuppering Seth Rollins chance of a huge match at WrestleMania 33. Rollins appeared from backstage, in response to taunts from his old mentor Triple H. The feud between Rollins and Triple H has been brewing for months, as each man taunted the other. It was all building up to a showdown, between master and apprentice, at WrestleMania. Sadly, the chances of that match happening are now remote.

On Monday Night Raw, Rollins was on his way into the ring to confront Triple H. The WWE universe was expecting a verbal assault, a trading of insults, and perhaps some pushing and shoving. What they got was an unexpected treat, but one with severe consequences for both Seth Rollins and Triple H. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, Rollins was ambushed by Samoa Joe, and in the ensuing brawl, Rollins sustained an injury that has potentially put him out of WrestleMania. As we know, the WWE network loves to tease wrestling fans with feuds, but no one could have anticipated the fallout from a piece of theater designed to increase the hype for WrestleMania 33.

As reported by Metro, Rollins damaged the same knee that required surgery back in 2015. Rollins will have been heartened to find that the new injury is not a serious as the previous one, but Seth’s plans for WrestleMania have been thrown into doubt. The problem that Rollins now faces is finding a way back to becoming one of the WWE network’s biggest attraction.

As a member of the Shield tag team, Rollins, together with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, were promoted as the new faces of the WWE network. Few wrestlers have received as much support from the WWE, and with stars like The Undertaker and Triple H now merely bit-part players, the WWE network needs Rollins fit and competing.

Sadly, Rollins missed over six-months wrestling after sustaining cruciate ligament damage, and fresh damage to that same knee seems set to keep him out for some time. Of course, this is hugely disappointing for Seth Rollins, but it could be a huge blow to Triple H too.

What Does Seth Rollins 2017 Injury mean For Triple H?

Put simply Rollins injury may mean that Triple H doesn’t have an opponent for WrestleMania 33. The WWE network has been building the feud between Rollins and Triple H for many months, and it was to be a huge part of the WWE’s biggest showcase. Triple H hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 32, where he lost to Roman Reigns. As USA Today points out Triple H is now executive vice-president of the WWE network. At 47-years-old, Triple H does not need to be wrestling competitively, but as one of the biggest wrestling stars of the last couple of decades, the fans still want to see him perform.

If Rollins is not fit for a match against Triple H at WrestleMania, then the obvious choice would be to pit him against Roman Reigns. That would afford Triple H the opportunity to reverse his defeat against Reigns last year. Most WWE rumors have Reigns taking on The Undertaker at WrestleMania, and the storyline for that match was developed at last weekend’s Royal Rumble. Reigns eliminated the Deadman, and the scene was set.

However, it is by no means certain, that The Undertaker will be fit for WrestleMania. As reported in the Inquisitr earlier this week, The Undertaker was reportedly in a lot of pain at the Royal Rumble, and he may need hip replacement surgery.

If both The Undertaker and Seth Rollins are to miss WrestleMania 33, then the WWE networks plans are in disarray. One solution would be to pit AJ Styles against Roman Reigns. If the WWE rumors are to be believed Styles is lined up to face Shane McMahon. That match is a long way below what Styles deserves, after holding up WWE SmackDown, almost single handedly for 12-months.

That would mean that Triple H could face off against McMahon in a battle of the veterans. The resulting space on the card could be filled with a women’s World Championship bout between Charlotte Flair and Bayley. Both Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura, are strongly rumored to be ready to step up from NXT to the main roster. Introducing those two at WrestleMania would be a master stroke, whether they face off against each other, or face the two veterans.

[Image by WWE]